European markets seen slightly higher amid hopes over US-China trade talks

European stocks are set to open slightly higher Tuesday morning, as some market participants remain hopeful about the possibility of a breakthrough in upcoming U.S.-China trade talks.
The FTSE 100 is seen 17 points higher at 7,425, the CAC is expected to open up around 12 points at 5,689, while the DAX is poised to start 53 points higher at 12,481, according to IG.
The moves in pre-market trade come after White House trade adviser Peter Navarro dismissed reports that President Donald Trump's administration was considering delisting Chinese companies from U.S. stock exchanges as "fake news."
Multiple news outlets, including CNBC, reported on Friday that the White House was in the early stages of weighing restrictions on U.S. investments in China.
Reports of White House discussion on restrictions to U.S.-China investments come as the administration looks for additional levers of influence in trade talks, which resume next week in Washington.
The world's two largest economies have imposed tariffs on billions of dollars' worth of one another's goods since the start of 2018, battering financial markets and souring business and consumer sentiment.
On the data front, Markit releases its final reading of Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) manufacturing data for the euro zone in September at around 9:00 a.m. London time.
A flash reading of euro zone annualized inflation data for September will follow slightly later in the session.
In Asia, Chinese financial markets will be shut for one week, starting Tuesday, as Beijing marks 70 years since the founding of the People's Republic of China.
— CNBC's Thomas Franck contributed to this report.