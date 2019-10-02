Apple CEO Tim Cook slams Trump's immigration policy in Supreme Court filing

Apple CEO Tim Cook said in a filing to the Supreme Court on Wednesday that the company disagrees with President Trump's decision to terminate DACA, the Obama-era program that shields some immigrants without documentation from being deported.

"We are distressed at the prospect of ripping our DACA colleagues from the fabric of our company," Cook and HR head Deidre O'Brien wrote in a friend-of-the-court brief. Apple said it employs 443 dreamers, or people that DACA protects from deportation.

The Trump administration's effort to undo DACA is part of a broader effort to restrict immigration, whether it's through family separation at the U.S.-Mexico border or the imposition of a travel ban from several majority Muslim countries to the U.S. DACA and other immigration topics remain a national focus and are likely to be core issues during the 2020 presidential campaign.

DACA deportations could cost the US economy over $400 billion, according to a 2017 study. Amazon, Facebook, Google and Microsoft also oppose Trump's policies.

The Supreme Court said in June that it will hear arguments in three cases over the legality of the administration's decision to end DACA — the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. The cases are scheduled to be argued on Nov. 12, and a decision is expected to be public by June. Lower courts rejected the administration's previous attempts to end the program.

Apple said in its brief that the company wouldn't exist without immigration and that co-founder Steve Jobs is the son of an immigrant. The company said it's morally wrong to deport immigrants who followed U.S. policy and achieved DACA status.