ATM bank fees hit a record high — and it's draining your cash

Westend61 | Westend61 | Getty Images

Get ready to pay more to retrieve your cash at an ATM. That's because customers who withdraw money outside of their bank's network are now paying an average fee of $4.72 — a record high, according to an analysis by Bankrate.com. That's up 33% over the last decade. The personal finance website studied 10 banks and thrifts in each of 25 U.S. metro areas in July, examining interest and non-interest bearing accounts, as well as debit and ATM fees.

This fee includes the cost banks charge non-customers for using their ATMs — which is now an average of $3.09. Meanwhile, banks are assessing their accountholders an average penalty of $1.63 for withdrawing money from a different ATM. "The main point is that these fees keep going up, but they're avoidable," said Greg McBride, chief financial analyst at Bankrate.com. "It's just like health insurance: If you go outside of the network, it's going to cost you." Here's how ATM fees are looking across the country and where your city stands.

Cities with the highest fees

Banking customers in Houston are paying the highest average fees for using out-of-network ATMs: $5.58. Los Angeles is home to the lowest fees, sitting at an average of $4.15, Bankrate.com found. Large banks don't face any pressure to compete on these fees. Their market share is so large, they have no real incentive to reduce their costs. The opposite is true for smaller institutions. "In areas where the market share isn't as concentrated, there's a greater disparity in fees, which can serve to bring down the overall average," said McBride.

Dodge extra costs

Photo by Vadym Petrochenko via Getty Images