ATM bank fees hit a record high — and it's draining your cash

Skip Navigation
Markets
Watchlist
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Top Stories
Top Stories

Dow plunges 500 points as big tech shares lead the decline

Stocks fell on Wednesday, adding to Wall Street's poor start to the final quarter of 2019 as investors grapple with fears of an economic recession.

US Marketsread more

The bull market is losing one of its most powerful backers

One of the market's most important players is losing its mojo.

Marketsread more

Bernie Sanders undergoes procedure for artery blockage, cancels...

Sen. Bernie Sanders cancels all appearances until further notice after he suffered chest pain and doctors inserted two stents for artery blockage.

2020 Electionsread more

Microsoft unveils new folding smartphone in surprise announcement

Microsoft unveiled the new Surface Duo at its annual hardware event on Wednesday.

Technologyread more

Pelosi says Democrats are 'making progress' on the USMCA

"We're on a path to yes," Pelosi told reporters, while cautioning that "we can't be there yet" on questions of enforceability.

Politicsread more

Microsoft shows off Surface Neo, a two-screened laptop

Microsoft's two-screened laptop, the Surface Neo, is coming next holiday season.

Technologyread more

Trump says 'impeachment nonsense' is driving the stock market...

President Donald Trump on Wednesday blamed the recent stock-market sell-off on Democrats pushing for his impeachment.

Marketsread more

House will subpoena White House for Ukraine documents in Trump...

The head of a leading House committee on Wednesday said he plans to issue a subpoena to the White House for documents related to Ukraine as part of an ongoing impeachment...

Politicsread more

The stock market comeback is another 'failure' as chart analysts...

Technical analysts warn that a number of indicators are flashing warning signs.

Marketsread more

Watch: Pelosi holds news conference with Adam Schiff amid...

Pelosi said that House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., will join her at the presser at the U.S. Capitol.

Politicsread more

Most Netflix subscribers won't leave for Disney or Apple, survey...

Piper Jaffray remains unfazed by the recent drop in Netflix shares, sticking by its optimistic forecast.

Investingread more

Microsoft announces new Surface computers and earbuds to...

Microsoft unveiled the Surface Pro 7, the Surface Laptop 3, the Surface Neo, Surface Earbuds and the Surface Pro X on Wednesday.

Technologyread more
Personal Finance

ATM bank fees hit a record high — and it's draining your cash

Darla Mercado@darla_mercado
Key Points
  • Customers are paying an all-in average fee of $4.72 to withdraw from ATMs outside of their bank’s network, according to Bankrate.com.
  • This charge is up 33% over the last 10 years.
  • Houston is home to the steepest average fees for using out-of-network ATMs: $5.58
Westend61 | Westend61 | Getty Images

Get ready to pay more to retrieve your cash at an ATM.

That's because customers who withdraw money outside of their bank's network are now paying an average fee of $4.72 — a record high, according to an analysis by Bankrate.com.

That's up 33% over the last decade.

The personal finance website studied 10 banks and thrifts in each of 25 U.S. metro areas in July, examining interest and non-interest bearing accounts, as well as debit and ATM fees.

VIDEO1:4701:47
Five painless things you can do to rein in your spending
Invest in You: Ready. Set. Grow.

This fee includes the cost banks charge non-customers for using their ATMs — which is now an average of $3.09.

Meanwhile, banks are assessing their accountholders an average penalty of $1.63 for withdrawing money from a different ATM.

"The main point is that these fees keep going up, but they're avoidable," said Greg McBride, chief financial analyst at Bankrate.com. "It's just like health insurance: If you go outside of the network, it's going to cost you."

Here's how ATM fees are looking across the country and where your city stands.

Cities with the highest fees

Banking customers in Houston are paying the highest average fees for using out-of-network ATMs: $5.58. Los Angeles is home to the lowest fees, sitting at an average of $4.15, Bankrate.com found.

Large banks don't face any pressure to compete on these fees. Their market share is so large, they have no real incentive to reduce their costs.

The opposite is true for smaller institutions.

"In areas where the market share isn't as concentrated, there's a greater disparity in fees, which can serve to bring down the overall average," said McBride.

Dodge extra costs

Photo by Vadym Petrochenko via Getty Images

It's frustrating to pay a fee to use your own money. However, there are a few ways to avoid those costs.

Here are a few things to consider.

Ask about the different checking accounts available at your bank. "A lot of people don't realize you can switch to a different checking account at the same bank," said McBride.

More than 4 out of 10 banks offer a non-interest checking account that's totally free, he said. About the same number of institutions charge an ATM fee, but will waive it if you sign up for direct deposit.

Consider smaller banks and credit unions. These institutions belong to nationwide fee-free alliances, meaning you can use an ATM and do so for free. Small banks are also more likely to compete with one another on fees, so you might find a better deal.

Use your bank's mobile capabilities. If you're in a cash crunch while you're out, use your bank's app or look up its website to find the nearest in-network ATM.

Worst case scenario: Go to a shop. Many stores allow you to get cash back at the register when you use your debit card. "Many merchants don't charge for that, so it's the equivalent of a free withdrawal," said McBride.

More from Personal Finance:
Your weekly splurges are costing you $7,400 annually
1 in 4 millennials are keeping money secrets from their partner
Kids are earning $1,500 a year in allowance. How to save it