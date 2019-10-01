Those weekly splurges cost $7,400 extra annually. Here are the biggest budget busters

Sticking to a household budget is apparently difficult. As in, really difficult. While 74% of people say they have some sort of budget, 79% don't stick to it, according to new research from SlickDeals.net, a crowd-sourced shopping platform. The average weekly amount consumers spend — not counting bills such as mortgage or rent, utilities, etc. — is $340, or $143 more than the average $197 budgeted. That equals overspending by about $7,400 each year. "The struggle with overspending exists regardless of how much people earn," said certified financial planner Josh Nelson, founder and CEO of Keystone Financial Services in Loveland, Colorado. "I've heard 'I don't know where all the money goes' from people who make a gazillion dollars and from poor college students and everyone in between."

Geber86 | E+ | Getty Images