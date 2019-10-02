Investors still cautious on Saudi Arabia a year since Khashoggi's murder, analysts say

October 2 marks the one-year anniversary since the murder of Saudi critic Jamal Khashoggi, a killing that sparked a global furor surrounding the kingdom's royal family.

The murder of Khashoggi, a Washington Post columnist, took place in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. It was carried out by a 15-man hit squad that traveled from Saudi Arabia on diplomatic passports. Saudi Arabia's ruling family has denied it ordered the murder but evidence has mounted since the killing that implicates high-level Saudi officials.

In June, the UN special rapporteur on extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary executions, Agnes Callamard, said that Saudi Arabia is responsible for the "pre-meditated execution" of Khashoggi. Callamard, also determined that there was credible evidence, warranting further investigation of high-level Saudi officials' individual liability, including that of the Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The crown prince said last week that he takes "full responsibility" for the murder but denied allegations that he ordered the killing. In an interview with CBS's "60 Minutes," he said the killing was a "heinous crime" and a "mistake" by individuals working for the Saudi government.

In the immediate weeks following Khashoggi's murder, when more details began to emerge, Saudi's stock exchange, the Tadawul, fell sharply as investors feared the kingdom's relationship with the international community would suffer.

Saudi stocks saw their biggest intraday drop since December 2014 almost two weeks after the murder, when President Donald Trump warned of a "potential severe punishment" for the kingdom — although no punishment has come to pass. Still, over the 12 months since Khashoggi's death, the Tadawul index has risen and fallen to hit the exact same level it was a year ago.

Analysts say that Saudi Arabia has largely escaped punishment for the murder because it is too important as a strategic ally in the Middle East. There are major economic considerations too — Saudi Arabia is one of the world's largest oil producers and it's also a large buyer of U.S., U.K. and European arms.

Saudi Arabia has made significant efforts to attract more inflows of foreign investment after its economy shrank in 2017 for the first time in nearly a decade. The International Monetary Fund predicts that its economy will grow 1.9% in 2019 and 3% in 2020, aided by a stronger non-oil sector.