Kroger to lay off hundreds, as questions about its turnaround plan linger

The Dow dropped more than 800 points in two days — here's what's...

U.S. markets fell broadly for two consecutive days, as investors began showing concern in response to fresh signs of a looming economic recession.

Trump administration to slap tariffs on EU aircraft and...

The U.S. plans to add a 10% tariff on EU aircraft and a 25% duty on agricultural and other products, according to officials.

A key number on Thursday will reveal whether the economic...

So far, the businesses in the services sector have been growing at a decent pace and withstanding the headwinds that have hit manufacturing.

Tesla misses Wall Street estimates with 97,000 vehicle deliveries...

Musk set expectations high again this quarter, telling employees in a recent email that the company "has a shot" at delivering 100,000 cars, which would set a new record.

Here's a first look at Microsoft's folding phone and dual-screen...

Here's a first look at the Surface Laptop 3, Surface Pro 7, Surface Pro X and Surface Earbuds.

'Toxic chemical fumes,' not oils, may be causing vaping illness,...

Doctors researching the cause of a sudden respiratory illness that's killed at least 16 people in the U.S. since July say a mix of "toxic chemical fumes," not oils as...

Elizabeth Holmes' attorneys blast prosecution over withholding...

Defense attorneys for Elizabeth Holmes and Sunny "Ramesh" Balwani criticized prosecutors Wednesday for stalling to turn over what they call key documents that would clear...

Here's what happened to the stock market on Wednesday

Wednesday's drop added to Wall Street's poor start to the fourth quarter.

Bed Bath & Beyond posts mixed second quarter results, making...

The company said that it "has made substantial progress toward identifying a permanent CEO" and expects that it will make an announcement soon. Steven Temares resigned from...

Apple CEO Tim Cook slams Trump's immigration policy in Supreme...

The filing shares several stories of current Apple employees who are affected by the Trump administration's move to abolish DACA.

E-Trade drops commissions on trades, joining Schwab, TD...

Retail brokerage firm E-Trade announced Thursday it will drop commission fees on online U.S. stock, ETF and options trades.

El-Erian: Fed will likely cut rates, but it won't 'materially'...

"The Fed has room to cut, but do you really want to use that now when the domestic economy is still doing well?" El-Erian said.

Retail

Kroger to lay off hundreds, as questions about its turnaround plan linger

Lauren Hirsch@laurenshirsch
How America's biggest grocer is fighting back against Amazon and Walmart
Key Points
  • Kroger is laying off hundreds of employees across the family of grocery stores it owns, a person familiar with the situation tells CNBC.
  • In September, CEO Officer Rodney McMullen told analysts Kroger would not be  "reconfirming" its expectation it would add $400 million in  incremental operating profit as part of a restructuring plan it calls "Restock Kroger."
  • Kroger is not the first grocer to reconsider middle management as it looks to fight automated rivals, like Amazon.
Kroger is laying off hundreds of employees across the family of grocery stores it owns, a person familiar with the situation tells CNBC.

The unionized grocer, which also owns Harris Teeter, Ralphs, Fred Meyer, has 443,000 full-time and part-time employees.

A spokeswoman for Kroger told CNBC in a statement that "As part of ongoing talent management, many store operating divisions are evaluating middle management roles and team structures with an eye toward keeping resources close to the customer."

She added that the company's store divisions, which operate independently, are all "taking steps to ensure they have the right talent in the right store leadership positions."

Shares of Kroger are down nearly 9% year-to-date, as it faces heightened competition from discount grocers Aldi and Lidl, as well as Walmart and Albertsons.

Meantime, its turnaround plan to invest in e-commerce and take on those challenges is in doubt. In September, CEO Rodney McMullen told analysts Kroger would not be "reconfirming" its expectation it would add $400 million in incremental operating profit as part of the three-year restructuring plan it calls "Restock Kroger."

Kroger is not the first grocer to reconsider middle-management as it looks to restructure its business.

Walmart's club store, Sam's Club, in 2014 laid off 2,300 employees, including middle managers, as part of its turnaround. Last year, the retailer closed 63 stores and converted some of them to e-commerce facilities.