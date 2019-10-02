Secretary of State Mike Pompeo confirms he was on the Trump-Ukraine call at the center of the impeachment probe

These are the stocks posting the largest moves before the bell.Market Insiderread more
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo listened in on the phone call between President Donald Trump and Ukraine's president at the center of the House's impeachment inquiry, the top U.S. diplomat said Wednesday.
"I was on the phone call," he told reporters during a joint news conference with Italy's foreign minister in Rome.
Pompeo's confirmation follows news reports that he listened in on the phone call. In an ABC News interview earlier this month, he appeared to deny knowledge of the contents of an intelligence community whistleblower report that helped to spark the congressional impeachment inquiry.
The whistleblower outlined concerns that Trump abused his power by urging Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate the Biden family during the July 25 call. It also alleges a White House effort to cover up records of the interaction.
"So, you just gave me a report about a I.C. whistleblower complaint, none of which I've seen," he said in the Sept. 22 ABC interview, which took places days before the Trump administration released a summary of the call and then a redacted version of the complaint.
The top American diplomat quickly found himself embroiled in the investigation into whether Trump abused his power after Democrats moved forward with the probe last week.
This story is developing. Please check back for updates.