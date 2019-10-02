The Dow dropped more than 800 points in two days — here's what's going on

U.S. markets fell fallen broadly for two consecutive days as investors began showing concern in response to fresh signs of a looming economic recession.Marketsread more
The U.S. plans to add a 10% tariff on EU aircraft and a 25% duty on agricultural and other products, according to the officials.Politicsread more
So far, the businesses in the services sector have been growing at a decent pace and withstanding the headwinds that have hit manufacturing.Market Insiderread more
Here's a first look at the Surface Laptop 3, Surface Pro 7, Surface Pro X and Surface Earbuds.Technologyread more
The filing shares several stories of current Apple employees who are affected by the Trump administration's move to abolish DACA.Technologyread more
Retail brokerage firm E-Trade announced Thursday it will drop commission fees on online U.S. stock, ETF and options trades.Marketsread more
We'll get services sector data, earnings from PepsiCo, Costellation Brands and Costco on Thursday.Marketsread more
Trump has sent more tweets over the past week than in any other seven-day period since his inauguration, according to a CNBC analysis of his feed.Politicsread more
One of the market's most important players is losing its mojo.Marketsread more
President Donald Trump is now in a critical period for his reelection bid in terms of how consumers view the health of the economy.Politicsread more
Stock indices were nearing record high levels until October and the fourth quarter began.
In the last two days, the U.S. markets have fallen broadly as investors began showing concern about fresh signs of an economic slowdown.
The Dow Jones industrial average's losses deepened on Wednesday, bringing its two-day decline to 838 points. The Dow has lost 3.1% so far this quarter, already wiping out the 1.2% gain of the third quarter. It still remains up 11.8% for the year.
The drop in the Dow began after a key measure of U.S. manufacturing saw its lowest reading in more than 10 years on Tuesday. September's reading of manufacturing data from the Institute of Supply Management (ISM) came in at 47.85% – the second consecutive month of contract for the index. Any reading of the ISM index below 50% signals a contraction.
Shortly behind last month's slowdown in manufacturing was the month's private payrolls report on Wednesday, which revealed that the pace of hiring is easing as the labor market continues to tighten. ADP and Moody's Analytics said companies hired an additional 135,000 workers in September, a slowing from 157,000 hirings during the previous month. What's more, the August numbers were revised sharply lower, as there were 195,000 more workers previously reported for the month.
The two economic warning signs come as President Donald Trump faces a push for impeachment from Democrats, which want to see Trump removed for allegations that he abused his power as president. The possibility of impeachment has been negative for U.S. stocks; although some investors say that if Trump is removed there may be a Clinton-like rally in equities.
One of the main concerns from investors is that impeachment proceedings will undermine trade negotiations, especially with China. Last week Washington policy analysts warned clients that an impeachment inquiry is likely to waylay the U.S. from passing the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) or coming to a resolution with Beijing. With the escalating trade war weighing on U.S. companies, Wall Street remains concerned that Trump will not be able to reach a deal that would result in the removal of the tariffs on billions of dollars worth of imports.
The S&P 500 fell below its 50-day moving average on Tuesday, a key technical indicator watched by analysts. Bespoke Investment Group noted on Wednesday that, for the first time in the index's history, the S&P 500 began October with back-to-back drops of more than 1% each. Additionally, the drop of 2.99% was the fourth worst start to the fourth quarter for the S&P 500 in its history – just shy of the 3.01% drop at the beginning of 2009's fourth quarter.
Both the Dow and S&P 500 finished the third quarter of the calendar year just below the all-time highs hit in July so this has been a rapid turn of events.