The end of commissions for stock trading is near as TD Ameritrade cuts to zero, matching Schwab

The "race to zero" for the brokerage industry is over.

TD Ameritrade said late Tuesday that the company will eliminate all commission fees for online U.S. stock, exchange-traded fund and option trades. The move came hours after brokerage giant and competitor Charles Schwab said it is ending commissions for online trading this week. Analysts expect most of the industry to follow suit shortly.

The match by TD Ameritrade failed to shore up its crashing stock. Shares of TD fell 2.5% in premarket trading on Tuesday following a 25% plunge, its worst day in 20 years, on Tuesday. Analysts cited a higher reliance on commission revenues as a reason for its out-sized decline.

"We expect Fidelity and E*TRADE to react next and announce cuts to their own commission rates over the short-term, with both likely matching SCHW's/AMTD's zero rate," said Credit Suisse's research analyst Craig Siegenthaler in a note to clients titled "Finishing the Race to Zero."

Starting on October 3, TD Ameritrade's commissions will go from the previous $6.95 to zero. Options will still have a 65 cent per contract fee. The changes will apply to securities on Canadian exchanges as well.

"With a $0 price point and a level playing field, we are even more confident in our competitive position, and the value we offer our clients," said president and chief executive officer of TD Ameritrade Tim Hockey in a press release.