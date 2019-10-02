Williams says the Fed has the tools to fight a recession and can use them 'more quickly' next time

New York Federal Reserve President John Williams said the central bank has the tools to fight another recession and could deploy them even more aggressively next time around.

Williams indicated the Fed has enough stimulative methods even as its benchmark interest rate is now below 2%, leaving little room for major cuts.

Specifically, he said monetary policymakers could use asset purchases, or quantitative easing, as well as forward guidance, or public statements on the intention to keep rates lower for an extended period time, both of which helped pull the economy out of the Great Recession.