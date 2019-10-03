Asia stocks set to slip as fresh trade concerns ramp up over EU tariffs

U.S. markets fell broadly for two consecutive days, as investors began showing concern in response to fresh signs of a looming economic recession.Marketsread more
Stocks in Asia traded lower Thursday morning on fresh trade concerns, with the U.S. announcing it's set to slap tariffs on European Union goods.
The Nikkei 225 in Japan fell 1.75% in early trade, with shares of index heavyweights Fast Retailing, Softbank Group and Fanuc all dropping more than 1.5% each. The Topix index also slipped 1.69%.
Over in Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 dropped 2.08% as most of the sectors saw declines. The heavily-weighted financial subindex fell more than 2%, with shares of the country's so-called Big Four banks seeing declines: Australia and New Zealand Banking Group slipped 2.57%, Commonwealth Bank of Australia shed 2.44%, Westpac fell 2.4% and National Australia Bank dropped 3.03%.
Overall, the MSCI Asia ex-Japan index traded 0.34% lower.
Markets in China and South Korea are closed on Thursday for holidays.
Meanwhile, a new battle on the trade front could rattle markets again, as the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative said it will impose tariffs on European Union goods on October 18. That comes on top of the ongoing trade war between Beijing and Washington, with Chinese and U.S. officials scheduled to meet in Washington next week. The tariff fight between the two largest economies has lasted for more than a year with seemingly no end in sight.
Worries have also grown over the prospect of an economic slowdown in the U.S. Manufacturing activity in the U.S. contracted to its worst level in more than a decade, according to a Tuesday report from the Institute for Supply Management (ISM). A September private payrolls report also showed a slowing pace of U.S. hiring.
Meanwhile, Hong Kong retail sales in August plunged to its lowest on record, according to its government on Wednesday. That comes as the sector has been hit by protracted protests in the city that have lasted for months.
Overnight stateside, the Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged 494.42 points to close at 26,078.68. The S&P 500 shed 1.8% to end its trading day on Wall Street at 2,887.61 while the Nasdaq Composite closed 1.6% lower at 7,785.25.
The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was last at 99.018 after declining from levels above 99.3 yesterday.
The Japanese yen traded at 107.12 per dollar after strengthening from levels above 107.5 in the previous session. The Australian dollar changed hands at $0.6712 after bouncing from levels below $0.67 yesterday.
What's on tap:
— CNBC's Fred Imbert contributed to this report.