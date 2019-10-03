Asia stocks set to slip as fresh trade concerns ramp up over EU tariffs

Stocks in Asia traded lower Thursday morning on fresh trade concerns, with the U.S. announcing it's set to slap tariffs on European Union goods.

The Nikkei 225 in Japan fell 1.75% in early trade, with shares of index heavyweights Fast Retailing, Softbank Group and Fanuc all dropping more than 1.5% each. The Topix index also slipped 1.69%.

Over in Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 dropped 2.08% as most of the sectors saw declines. The heavily-weighted financial subindex fell more than 2%, with shares of the country's so-called Big Four banks seeing declines: Australia and New Zealand Banking Group slipped 2.57%, Commonwealth Bank of Australia shed 2.44%, Westpac fell 2.4% and National Australia Bank dropped 3.03%.

Overall, the MSCI Asia ex-Japan index traded 0.34% lower.

Markets in China and South Korea are closed on Thursday for holidays.