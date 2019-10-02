US to impose tariffs on EU aircraft and agricultural products

U.S. markets fell fallen broadly for two consecutive days as investors began showing concern in response to fresh signs of a looming economic recession.Marketsread more
The U.S. will impose tariffs on European Union products following a victory at the World Trade Organization, according to senior United States Trade Representative officials.
The USTR plans to release a product list as early as Wednesday night, and the duties would take effect Oct. 18. The U.S. plans to add a 10% tariff on EU aircraft and a 25% duty on agricultural and other products, according to the officials.
Earlier, the WTO gave the Trump administration the right to put tariffs on $7.5 billion in European goods. The U.S. had lodged complaints over what it called illegal subsidies for aircraft maker Airbus by several European governments.
The two sides plan to meet for trade talks on Oct. 14.
The action escalates conflicts the Trump administration has waged around the globe as it tries to get major trade partners to change their practices. The U.S. is locked in a trade war with China as it seeks a new agreement with the world's second largest economy.
The news of a widening trade conflict follows a day of trading when major U.S. stock indexes fell more than 1.5% amid fears of a slowing economy.
This story is developing. Please check back for updates.