Banksy painting depicting primates in British Parliament fetches $12.2 million at auction

Fall homebuyers are getting a bonus. The sell-off in the stock market is causing an unexpected turnaround in mortgage rates.Real Estateread more
An outbreak of a deadly vaping illness shows no signs of slowing as U.S. officials confirm 275 new cases and more fatalities in recent days.Health and Scienceread more
Trump, speaking at a campaign-style rally in Florida, offered very few details on his executive order and spent most of his speech attacking Democrats.Health and Scienceread more
Increasing expectations of a Federal Reserve rate cut propelled stocks higher, curbing a steep sell-off from the previous two sessions.Marketsread more
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky brought up the missiles in a July 25 phone call with President Donald Trump that led Democrats to kick off an impeachment inquiry last...Politicsread more
Nancy Pelosi tweeted that Trump is "putting his personal political gain ahead of defending the integrity of our elections."Politicsread more
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the second drug to prevent HIV infections on Thursday. Descovy, is a PrEP or pre-exposure prophylaxis drug. That means the drug...Biotech and Pharmaceuticalsread more
At SynBioBeta, entrepreneurs making plant-based foods and genetically engineered bacteria rallied to promote the idea that it's biology's century.Technologyread more
We'll get the government's latest jobs report, Sec. Pompeo's subpoena deadline and speeches from a host of Federal Reserve officials.Marketsread more
"I even think the president has recognized it's not cost effective to push the tariff anymore," former Fed governor Larry Lindsey says.US Economyread more
As the United Auto Workers and GM continue negotiations to potentially end an 18-day strike against the automaker, the head of the union's Ford Motor unit says "significant...Autosread more
A Banksy painting depicting primates conducting business as usual in British Parliament fetched a whopping 9.88 million Euros at an auction Thursday, or about $12.2 million.
The painting, entitled "Devolved Parliament," sold for almost nine times its previous price after a 13-minute bidding war, Sotheby's auction house announced in a tweet.
The Banksy work was originally displayed in 2009 and called "Question Time," but the "Devolved Parliament" item sold Thursday has some differences with the earlier version, according to the New York Times.
In a statement to the Times, Sotheby's confirmed that the work being sold was the "Question Time" original, but "the painting has been reworked by the artist and more recently retitled."
On March 28, the painting's then-owner put it back on display at the Bristol Museum to mark 10 years since the "Banksy versus Bristol Museum" show and coming just ahead of the first Brexit deadline. The new Brexit deadline is Oct. 31.
Banksy, who is known for an anonymous identity and subversive, satirical political graffiti, has seen his work repeatedly rake in vast sums in the fine art market. Just last year, "Girl with Balloon" sold for $1.4 million at Sotheby's, before shredding itself to the shock of onlooking bidders. That painting was renamed "Love is in the Bin" following the spectacle.
Sotheby's is no stranger to selling paintings for jaw-dropping sums. An 1890 Monet landscape painting sold for $110.7 million in May, setting a record for the auction house.
Sotheby's reached an agreement in June with media entrepreneur and art collector Patrick Drahi to be taken private again, in a deal worth $3.7 billion. The multi-national auction house was publicly traded for 31 years on the New York Stock Exchange.