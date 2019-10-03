Gold prices could soar to $2,000 next year, says strategist

A mark of 999.9 fine sits on hallmarked one kilogram gold bullion bars at the Valcambi SA precious metal refinery in Lugano, Switzerland.

Gold prices could surge by about 30% to as high as $2,000 per ounce next year, according to David Roche, president and global strategist at Independent Strategy.

The price of spot gold currently stands at around $1,500 per ounce.

"What my gut says is that cause of the vilification of fiat currencies by central bankers, which is set to get worse — not better, people will look for an alternative currency," Roche told CNBC's "Squawk Box" on Thursday.

"Gold is a good alternative currency because it's safe, and because it costs nothing to own it compared to paying negative rates on deposits," Roche said.

As a result, gold prices will likely touch $1,600 before the end of this year, before moving higher to $2,000 next year, he said.

Roche's comments come amid policy moves at major central banks in the past month.

The U.S. Federal Reserve slashed its benchmark overnight lending rate to a target range of 1.75% to 2% in September. The European Central Bank also cut its main deposit rate to a record low of -0.5% and launched a large new bond-buying program in the same month.

In Japan, where the short-term interest rate target is already in negative territory, the Bank of Japan signaled a chance of easing in October.