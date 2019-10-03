Trade wars with the EU, China could be 'self-defeating' for the economy and Trump's presidency, Jim Cramer says

Fall homebuyers are getting a bonus. The sell-off in the stock market is causing an unexpected turnaround in mortgage rates.Real Estateread more
An outbreak of a deadly vaping illness shows no signs of slowing as U.S. officials confirm 275 new cases and more fatalities in recent days.Health and Scienceread more
Trump, speaking at a campaign-style rally in Florida, offered very few details on his executive order and spent most of his speech attacking Democrats.Health and Scienceread more
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Thursday publicly live streamed a Q&A session with his employees after recordings from a similar meeting in July were leaked and published...Technologyread more
Increasing expectations of a Federal Reserve rate cut propelled stocks higher, curbing a steep sell-off from the previous two sessions.Marketsread more
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky brought up the missiles in the July 25 phone call with President Donald Trump that led Democrats to kick off an impeachment inquiry last...Politicsread more
If stocks drop after the September nonfarm payroll report is released, here are some stocks investors can play, says Jim Cramer.Mad Money with Jim Cramerread more
The latest update is the clearest depiction of how Google is thinking of "ambient computing," which the company describes as using computing without feeling tied to a physical...Technologyread more
Nancy Pelosi tweeted that Trump is "putting his personal political gain ahead of defending the integrity of our elections."Politicsread more
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the second drug to prevent HIV infections on Thursday. Descovy, is a PrEP or pre-exposure prophylaxis drug. That means the drug...Biotech and Pharmaceuticalsread more
At SynBioBeta, entrepreneurs making plant-based foods and genetically engineered bacteria rallied to promote the idea that it's biology's century.Technologyread more
CNBC's Jim Cramer suggested Thursday that President Donald Trump may have bitten off more than he can chew when it comes to addressing world trade imbalances.
Almost 16 months after waging a tariff fight with China, the Trump administration on Wednesday announced that it would impose duties imports from nations on another continent after getting blessings from the World Trade Organization: Europe.
"I'm all for cracking down on China ... and I think we still have the upper hand there. And I know that Europe has plenty of unfair trading practices of its own," the "Mad Money" host said "In theory, President Trump's not wrong to go after the EU. But in practice? I think fighting a two-front trade war could be self-defeating for our economy and for his presidency."
The Office of the U.S. Trade Representative plans to place 10% or 25% tariffs on a variety of products from various European Union allies starting Oct. 18. The list covers $7.5 billion worth of imports that includes airplanes, whiskies, wine, coffee and some meats. The move culminated from complaints from the U.S. dating back to 2004 over subsidies to Airbus from European nations that American officials deemed illegal.
In response, European Commissioner for Trade, Cecilia Malmstrom, called the action "short-sighted and counterproductive."
"If the U.S. decides to impose WTO authorized countermeasures, it will be pushing the EU into a situation where we will have no other option than do the same," she said in a statement.
Cramer said the new developments is a win for America against unfair trade practices, but not so much for the stock market. He expects it will further drain global economic growth and that it will not reignite the U.S. economy.
Since June 2018, the world's two largest economies have lobbed tariffs on imports from one another. The U.S. has taxes on some $360 billion of Chinese goods, with more in the pipeline, and China has retaliated with tariffs on more than $110 billion of American products. Trump wants to pressure the Chinese government into a new trade agreement.
Trump's "two-pronged strategy" against Europe and China doesn't have the backing the president wants from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, which would be to cut interest rates every time he escalates trade tension, Cramer said.
Support from the WTO on Europe is a win, but that should have been leveraged to negotiate better agreements, not stoke a trade dispute, with EU members, he argued.
"That's something we can't afford much of more, unless the Fed is on board, which it's not," Cramer said. "Mr. President: It's time to get a deal done, something not unilateral, just to show that we still have a functioning government when it comes to trade."
