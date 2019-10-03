Everything Jim Cramer said about the stock market on 'Mad Money,' including earnings season, Constellation Brands CEO, Ulta Beauty, EU tariffs

CNBC's Jim Cramer takes a look at PepsiCo 's earnings report and reveals how investors should play stocks this earnings season. The "Mad Money" host gets to the bottom of Constellation Brands' earnings report with CEO Bill Newlands after shares cratered more than 6% in the session. Later in the show, the investment guru issues the green light to build a position in Ulta Beauty 's rebound and explains why looming tariffs on European Union countries could further weigh the economy and President Donald Trump's 2020 prospects.

NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 24: Traders and financial professionals work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) at the opening bell, April 24, 2019 in New York City. U.S. stocks started the trading day mixed, following Tuesday's closing record highs for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq.

CNBC's on Thursday said investors should judge quarterly reports this earnings season on a nontraditional metric: "not as bad as feared."

Shorthand: NABAF.

Many stocks have fallen so far off their highs that the conventional "better-than-expected" measure won't do the trick, said the "Mad Money" host, who based his thesis on the turned in earlier that day.

The beverage producer's stock had fallen nearly $4 heading into earnings. Shares rallied nearly 3% in the session to new all-time highs.

"Yesterday, Wall Street was concerned that PepsiCo would fail to deliver better-than-expected numbers," Cramer explained, but the "results were not as bad as feared."