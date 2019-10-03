Jim Cramer explains how to judge this earnings season: 'Not as bad as feared'

Fall homebuyers are getting a bonus. The sell-off in the stock market is causing an unexpected turnaround in mortgage rates.Real Estateread more
An outbreak of a deadly vaping illness shows no signs of slowing as U.S. officials confirm 275 new cases and more fatalities in recent days.Health and Scienceread more
Trump, speaking at a campaign-style rally in Florida, offered very few details on his executive order and spent most of his speech attacking Democrats.Health and Scienceread more
Increasing expectations of a Federal Reserve rate cut propelled stocks higher, curbing a steep sell-off from the previous two sessions.Marketsread more
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky brought up the missiles in a July 25 phone call with President Donald Trump that led Democrats to kick off an impeachment inquiry last...Politicsread more
Nancy Pelosi tweeted that Trump is "putting his personal political gain ahead of defending the integrity of our elections."Politicsread more
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the second drug to prevent HIV infections on Thursday. Descovy, is a PrEP or pre-exposure prophylaxis drug. That means the drug...Biotech and Pharmaceuticalsread more
At SynBioBeta, entrepreneurs making plant-based foods and genetically engineered bacteria rallied to promote the idea that it's biology's century.Technologyread more
We'll get the government's latest jobs report, Sec. Pompeo's subpoena deadline and speeches from a host of Federal Reserve officials.Marketsread more
"I even think the president has recognized it's not cost effective to push the tariff anymore," former Fed governor Larry Lindsey says.US Economyread more
As the United Auto Workers and GM continue negotiations to potentially end an 18-day strike against the automaker, the head of the union's Ford Motor unit says "significant...Autosread more
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday said investors should judge quarterly reports this earnings season on a nontraditional metric: "not as bad as feared."
Shorthand: NABAF.
Many stocks have fallen so far off their highs that the conventional "better-than-expected" measure won't do the trick, said the "Mad Money" host, who based his thesis on the estimates-beating quarter that PepsiCo turned in earlier that day.
The beverage producer's stock had fallen nearly $4 heading into earnings.
"Yesterday, Wall Street was concerned that PepsiCo would fail to deliver better-than-expected numbers," Cramer explained, but the "results were not as bad as feared."
"It was a NABAF quarter, with strong sales in both food and beverages," he continued. "While the company didn't raise its forecast, the stock had already been hit so hard going into the report that this didn't really bother anyone."
PepsiCo's shares rallied nearly 3% in the session to new all-time highs.
Cramer said, "When the market gets this oversold, it can act like a coiled spring with stocks rallying beyond where you'd ordinarily expect them to go on good news."
In broader trading on Thursday the Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced more than 122 points, the S&P 500 gained 0.80%, and the Nasdaq Composite expanded 1.12% after multiday declines.
Cramer went on to predict that J.P. Morgan, American Express, Abbott Laboratories, Merck, Starbucks, Facebook, CVS and Shopify are companies he considers could deliver NABAF quarterly numbers. Many more stocks can be added to the same bucket, including high-quality ones that are down big, he added.
"I don't know if the market's done going down, although I think we saw an important moment of capitulation during this morning's breakdown, but the [S&P's short-range] oscillator's still not as low as I'd like," the host said.
"Here's the bottom line: When the Labor department releases its big employment number tomorrow, I bet there will be some sellers," Cramer said. "To me, that's the perfect moment to pick up some of these NABAF names, betting they'll be, well, not as bad as feared."
Disclosure: Cramer's charitable trust owns shares of PepsiCo, Abbott Laboratories, Facebook, CVS and J.P. Morgan.
Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC
Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram
Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com