Analyst says for the first time ever he is worried about Tesla demand, downgrades stock

Brand new Tesla motors electric cars, including the Tesla Model 3 on a car carrier truck awaiting delivery near the company's headquarters and factory in the Silicon Valley, Fremont, California, July 28, 2018.

Tesla's third-quarter deliveries miss may reveal a more worrying trend, according to JMP Securities.

"The delivery data show low single-digit sequential unit growth, and we know of no operational issues that could have prevented TSLA from delivering more vehicles if demand were available," JMP Securities analyst Joseph Osha said in a note on Thursday. "To put it another way, yesterday's announcement was the first time since covering the stock that we found ourselves wondering whether demand growth for TSLA's cars might be leveling off."

Tesla dropped 5.2% in premarket trading from its previous close of $243.13 a share.

JMP Securities lowered its rating on Tesla's stock to market perform from market outperform. The firm does not have a price target on the stock.

But Bernstein's Toni Sacconaghi disagreed that this was a warning sign for Tesla's demand, instead pointing to the company's backlog of orders.

"On net, we see collective demand data points as positive: orders grew sequentially for the 2nd quarter in a row," Sacconaghi said.

However, as Bernstein has a market-perform rating on the stock, Sacconaghi said there is a different key question facing Tesla: Did the company lower its profit margins to boost demand for the Model 3 during the third quarter? In essence, Sacconaghi fears Tesla may struggle to reach its gross margin goal of 25% for its most popular Model 3. Gross margin is a measure of a company's net sales revenue, minus its cost of goods.

"Tesla could report flattish to slightly up Model 3 gross margins for the quarter, with fixed cost leverage being offset by potential continued price declines," Sacconaghi said.