Markets now see a 90% chance Fed will cut rates this month after weak services data

Stocks rose, recovering from steep losses as expectations for the Fed to further ease monetary policy assuaged concerns over the U.S. economy.
The report comes amid worries that the U.S. economy faces a recession as global growth slows and tariffs put a dent in business plans to expand.
Despite the impeachment inquiry, Trump presses Ukraine to launch a probe into Biden and his son.
A rate cut by the Fed later this month seems almost a done deal to traders after disappointing services reading fueled recession fears.
The yield on the benchmark 2-year Treasury note fell to its lowest level in more than two years after a weaker print on the services sector.
The executive order is intended to bolster Medicare Advantage, private Medicare coverage for seniors, senior administration officials say.
The Federal Trade Commission has opened a new inquiry looking at the marketing practices of six major e-cigarette manufacturers, ordering them to turn over reams of data by...
Microsoft's Surface launched the era of 2-in-1 computers, the Surface Neo is the company's next bet to build the future of Windows.
Digital advertising platforms Taboola and Outbrain are merging.
Holiday retail sales are expected to increase between 3.8% and 4.2% this year, reaching between $727.9 billion and $730.7 billion, the National Retail Federation said.
CNBC's All-America Economic Survey shows just 23% of Americans believe the economy will improve in the next year.
Chances of a rate cut by the Federal Reserve later this month rose after disappointing services reading fueled fears that the economic slowdown would tip the U.S. into a recession.
Traders are now pricing in a 92.5% chance of a quarter-point rate cut at the Fed's October meeting and a 50% chance of another cut in December, according to the CME FedWatch tool. The tool is based on futures pricing from live markets and reflects the views of traders placing real bets on the CME exchange.
The services sector grew at a considerably slower pace than expected in September with the ISM Non-Manufacturing Index posting its the weakest reading since August 2016. The stock market sold off sharply on the data.
"My bottom line is that the weakness in manufacturing has now infected the services side of the U.S. economy which makes up about 80% of it," said Peter Boockvar, chief investment officer at Bleakley Advisory Group.
The weak services sector data came as U.S. business took a big hit from the tit-for-tat tariffs in the U.S.-China trade war. The manufacturing sector is also flashing red as ISM posted its weakest reading in more than 10 years earlier this week.
"This downturn is starting to spread and that means the tea leaf readers at the Fed are going to be teeing up a third rate cut this year when they next meet again at the end of this month," Chris Rupkey, chief financial economist at MUFG, said in a note. "Policymakers are going to need a bigger gun to stop this avalanche of bad news from dragging down business and consumer confidence even further. Rate cuts are coming. Lots of them. Bet on it."
The Fed cut its benchmark overnight lending rate to a target range of 1.75% to 2% in September, the second time this year. The central bank cited uncertainties around trade and muted inflation as headwinds to the U.S. economy.