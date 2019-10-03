Services reading shows economy is weaker than expected amid slowdown fears

The services sector continued its expansion in September but at a considerably slower pace than expected, according to the ISM Non-Manufacturing Index released Thursday.

The closely watch measure came in at 52.6, compared to an expected reading of 55.3 from economists surveyed by Dow Jones. It was the weakest reading since August 2016.

Markets sold off sharply following the news, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average down more than 300 points after being only slightly lower earlier on.

ISM officials said the overall weakness arose from fears over tariffs, labor resources and the general direction of the economy. The news comes just two days after the companion manufacturing index also showed substantial weakness.

Anything above 50 represents growth in the survey, which gauges the percentage of companies expecting to expand their businesses. A reading above 48.6 has been consistent with broader economic growth.

The report comes amid worries that the U.S. economy faces a potential recession ahead as global growth slows and tariffs have put a dent in business plans to expand.

The ISM Manufacturing Index for September reading was 47.8, its worst showing since June 2009, just as the Great Recession was ending. Thrusday's non-manufacturing reading shows the weakness appears to be bleeding into the broader economy even though manufacturing represents just 11.3% of U.S. economic activity.

Weakness in the non-manufacturing survey was broad-based.

New orders fell to 53.7, 6.6 points lower than the August reading, while employment fell to 50.4 from 53.1. Prices increased to 60 from 58.2.

