Services reading shows economy is weaker than expected amid slowdown fears

Stocks dropped after the release of disappointing economic data added fuel to Wall Street's fears over the global economy.US Marketsread more
The report comes amid worries that the U.S. economy faces a potential recession ahead as global growth slows and tariffs have put a dent in business plans to expand.Economyread more
Holiday retail sales are expected to increase between 3.8% and 4.2% this year, reaching between $727.9 billion and $730.7 billion, the National Retail Federation said.Retailread more
The executive order is intended to bolster Medicare Advantage, private Medicare coverage for seniors, senior administration officials say.Health and Scienceread more
The U.S. plans to add a 10% tariff on EU aircraft and a 25% duty on agricultural and other products, according to officials.Politicsread more
Credit Suisse said a contraction in industrial production accompanied by healthy economic data elsewhere lands the economy in a middle ground or a "semi recession."Marketsread more
Apple will launch the iPhone SE2, an iPhone with the same A13 processor as the iPhone 11, in Q1 2020, according to TF Internatioanl Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.Technologyread more
As recession fears drag down the stock market, PepsiCo CFO Hugh Johnston said that the consumer is doing "just fine" right now.CNBC Global CFO Councilread more
Beginning in Chicago, the Uber Works app will connect gig workers with businesses looking for help in a pinch.Technologyread more
JMP Securities lowered its rating on Tesla's stock to market perform from market outperform.Investingread more
New images of Google's Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL phones were published ahead of the company's big hardware event on Oct. 15.Technologyread more
The services sector continued its expansion in September but at a considerably slower pace than expected, according to the ISM Non-Manufacturing Index released Thursday.
The closely watch measure came in at 52.6, compared to an expected reading of 55.3 from economists surveyed by Dow Jones. It was the weakest reading since August 2016.
Markets sold off sharply following the news, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average down more than 300 points after being only slightly lower earlier on.
ISM officials said the overall weakness arose from fears over tariffs, labor resources and the general direction of the economy. The news comes just two days after the companion manufacturing index also showed substantial weakness.
Anything above 50 represents growth in the survey, which gauges the percentage of companies expecting to expand their businesses. A reading above 48.6 has been consistent with broader economic growth.
The report comes amid worries that the U.S. economy faces a potential recession ahead as global growth slows and tariffs have put a dent in business plans to expand.
The ISM Manufacturing Index for September reading was 47.8, its worst showing since June 2009, just as the Great Recession was ending. Thrusday's non-manufacturing reading shows the weakness appears to be bleeding into the broader economy even though manufacturing represents just 11.3% of U.S. economic activity.
Weakness in the non-manufacturing survey was broad-based.
New orders fell to 53.7, 6.6 points lower than the August reading, while employment fell to 50.4 from 53.1. Prices increased to 60 from 58.2.
This is breaking news. Check back here for updates.