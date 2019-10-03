Services reading shows economy is weaker than expected amid slowdown fears

Skip Navigation
Dow drops after disappointing services economy reading

Stocks dropped after the release of disappointing economic data added fuel to Wall Street's fears over the global economy.

US Marketsread more

Services reading shows economy is weaker than expected amid...

The report comes amid worries that the U.S. economy faces a potential recession ahead as global growth slows and tariffs have put a dent in business plans to expand.

Economyread more

Retail trade group: 2019 holiday sales could rise 3.8% to 4.2%

Holiday retail sales are expected to increase between 3.8% and 4.2% this year, reaching between $727.9 billion and $730.7 billion, the National Retail Federation said.

Retailread more

Trump to issue executive order 'protecting' Americans from...

The executive order is intended to bolster Medicare Advantage, private Medicare coverage for seniors, senior administration officials say.

Health and Scienceread more

Trump administration to slap tariffs on EU aircraft and...

The U.S. plans to add a 10% tariff on EU aircraft and a 25% duty on agricultural and other products, according to officials.

Politicsread more

Credit Suisse has a word to describe this sluggish economy — a...

Credit Suisse said a contraction in industrial production accompanied by healthy economic data elsewhere lands the economy in a middle ground or a "semi recession."

Marketsread more

Apple to launch smaller, cheaper iPhone that's as powerful as...

Apple will launch the iPhone SE2, an iPhone with the same A13 processor as the iPhone 11, in Q1 2020, according to TF Internatioanl Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

Technologyread more

PepsiCo CFO: The consumer is doing 'just fine' right now 'as far...

As recession fears drag down the stock market, PepsiCo CFO Hugh Johnston said that the consumer is doing "just fine" right now.

CNBC Global CFO Councilread more

Uber launches a new app to connect workers with temp jobs

Beginning in Chicago, the Uber Works app will connect gig workers with businesses looking for help in a pinch.

Technologyread more

Analyst says for the first time ever he is worried about Tesla...

JMP Securities lowered its rating on Tesla's stock to market perform from market outperform.

Investingread more

New pictures of Google's phones leak before its big hardware...

New images of Google's Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL phones were published ahead of the company's big hardware event on Oct. 15.

Technologyread more

US to issue tariffs on Airbus planes — and travelers will pay

Travelers could end up paying higher fares if the U.S. goes ahead with a planned 10% tariff on European aircraft after winning a subsidy dispute at the WTO against Airbus.

Airlinesread more
Economy

Services reading shows economy is weaker than expected amid slowdown fears

Jeff Cox@JeffCoxCNBCcom@jeff.cox.7528

The services sector continued its expansion in September but at a considerably slower pace than expected, according to the ISM Non-Manufacturing Index released Thursday.

The closely watch measure came in at 52.6, compared to an expected reading of 55.3 from economists surveyed by Dow Jones. It was the weakest reading since August 2016.

Markets sold off sharply following the news, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average down more than 300 points after being only slightly lower earlier on.

ISM officials said the overall weakness arose from fears over tariffs, labor resources and the general direction of the economy. The news comes just two days after the companion manufacturing index also showed substantial weakness.

Anything above 50 represents growth in the survey, which gauges the percentage of companies expecting to expand their businesses. A reading above 48.6 has been consistent with broader economic growth.

The report comes amid worries that the U.S. economy faces a potential recession ahead as global growth slows and tariffs have put a dent in business plans to expand.

The ISM Manufacturing Index for September reading was 47.8, its worst showing since June 2009, just as the Great Recession was ending. Thrusday's non-manufacturing reading shows the weakness appears to be bleeding into the broader economy even though manufacturing represents just 11.3% of U.S. economic activity.

Weakness in the non-manufacturing survey was broad-based.

New orders fell to 53.7, 6.6 points lower than the August reading, while employment fell to 50.4 from 53.1. Prices increased to 60 from 58.2.

This is breaking news. Check back here for updates.