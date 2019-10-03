Retail trade group sees holiday sales rising 3.8% to 4.2% this year, citing 'uncertainty over trade'

A pedestrian carries a Macy's Inc. shopping bag while walking past a store in New York.

Holiday retail sales in November and December — excluding automobiles, gasoline and restaurants — are expected to increase between 3.8% and 4.2% this year, reaching between $727.9 billion and $730.7 billion, the National Retail Federation said on Thursday morning.

The retail trade group cited "uncertainty over trade" as being a potential drag on the season this year, as the U.S. and China are set to resume trade talks later this month.

"There has clearly been a slowdown brought on by considerable uncertainty around issues including trade, interest rates, global risk factors and political rhetoric," NRF CEO Matt Shay said in a statement. "Consumers are in good financial shape and retailers expect a strong holiday season. However, confidence could be eroded by continued deterioration of these and other variables."

NRF's sales range sits below some other forecasts from retail industry consultants, which are calling for growth of upwards of 5%.

The group said holiday retail sales have increased an average of 3.7% over the past five years.

In 2018, according to NRF, holiday sales climbed just 2.1%, missing expected growth of between 4.3% and 4.8%. A rocky stock market was called out for weighing on consumer spending, particularly among wealthier shoppers.

NRF has, meanwhile, been a loud voice for retailers arguing against additional tariffs taking effect. Shay said last month: "This trade war has gone on far too long, and the harmful consequences for American businesses and consumers continue to grow."

The group expects that tariffs will lead to higher consumer prices, which ultimately hurt consumer spending.

