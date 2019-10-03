Retail trade group sees holiday sales rising 3.8% to 4.2% this year, citing 'uncertainty over trade'

Stocks dropped after the release of disappointing economic data added fuel to Wall Street's fears over the global economy.US Marketsread more
The report comes amid worries that the U.S. economy faces a potential recession ahead as global growth slows and tariffs have put a dent in business plans to expand.
Holiday retail sales are expected to increase between 3.8% and 4.2% this year, reaching between $727.9 billion and $730.7 billion, the National Retail Federation said.
The executive order is intended to bolster Medicare Advantage, private Medicare coverage for seniors, senior administration officials say.
The U.S. plans to add a 10% tariff on EU aircraft and a 25% duty on agricultural and other products, according to officials.
Credit Suisse said a contraction in industrial production accompanied by healthy economic data elsewhere lands the economy in a middle ground or a "semi recession."
Apple will launch the iPhone SE2, an iPhone with the same A13 processor as the iPhone 11, in Q1 2020, according to TF Internatioanl Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.
As recession fears drag down the stock market, PepsiCo CFO Hugh Johnston said that the consumer is doing "just fine" right now.
Beginning in Chicago, the Uber Works app will connect gig workers with businesses looking for help in a pinch.
JMP Securities lowered its rating on Tesla's stock to market perform from market outperform.
New images of Google's Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL phones were published ahead of the company's big hardware event on Oct. 15.
Holiday retail sales in November and December — excluding automobiles, gasoline and restaurants — are expected to increase between 3.8% and 4.2% this year, reaching between $727.9 billion and $730.7 billion, the National Retail Federation said on Thursday morning.
The retail trade group cited "uncertainty over trade" as being a potential drag on the season this year, as the U.S. and China are set to resume trade talks later this month.
"There has clearly been a slowdown brought on by considerable uncertainty around issues including trade, interest rates, global risk factors and political rhetoric," NRF CEO Matt Shay said in a statement. "Consumers are in good financial shape and retailers expect a strong holiday season. However, confidence could be eroded by continued deterioration of these and other variables."
NRF's sales range sits below some other forecasts from retail industry consultants, which are calling for growth of upwards of 5%.
The group said holiday retail sales have increased an average of 3.7% over the past five years.
In 2018, according to NRF, holiday sales climbed just 2.1%, missing expected growth of between 4.3% and 4.8%. A rocky stock market was called out for weighing on consumer spending, particularly among wealthier shoppers.
NRF has, meanwhile, been a loud voice for retailers arguing against additional tariffs taking effect. Shay said last month: "This trade war has gone on far too long, and the harmful consequences for American businesses and consumers continue to grow."
The group expects that tariffs will lead to higher consumer prices, which ultimately hurt consumer spending.
