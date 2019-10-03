Scottish whisky to be 'hit hard' by US tariffs after EU Airbus ruling

The Scottish Whisky Association has said the planned U.S. tariffs on the spirit drink is disproportionate and will "undoubtedly damage" sales.

The U.S. has announced it will bring in a tariff of 25% on imports of single malt Scotch whisky and liqueurs from the U.K. The move follows a World Trade Organization (WTO) ruling that says the U.S. is entitled to recoup almost $7.5 billion dollars a year via tariffs on EU imports.

The WTO decision was related to the accusation that several EU governments granted illegal subsidies to the plane maker Airbus as it looked to develop and sell planes. The WTO said the move had negatively impacted sales of U.S. made planes in the large and very large aircraft market.

"The tariff will undoubtedly damage the Scotch Whisky sector. The U.S. is our largest and most valuable single market, and over £1 billion of Scotch Whisky was exported there last year," said Scottish Whisky Association chief executive Karen Betts, in a statement Thursday.

Several items from different European countries are being targeted but Betts said Scottish Whisky had come out of the decision particularly badly and would amount to $460 million worth of tariffs annually.

"Despite the fact that this dispute is about aircraft subsidies, our sector has been hit hard, with Single Malt Scotch Whisky representing over half of the total value of U.K. products on the U.S. Government tariff list."

The USTR released a list Wednesday of products it plans to target from Oct. 18 onwards. The duties include: