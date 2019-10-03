Snap shares plunge after Facebook's latest clone attempt

Snap shares fell as much as 7% on Thursday after Facebook announced the launch of Threads, a new messaging app for Instagram users.

The camera-focused Threads allows Instagram users to share their status or quickly send photos and videos to people they've added to their list of close friends. The app borrows several elements from Snap, whose Snapchat app focuses usage on sending photos and videos through private messages.

The launch of Threads could pose a problem for Snap due to the sheer size of Instagram, which claims more than 500 million daily active users. By comparison, Snap has 203 million daily users.