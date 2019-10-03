As Silicon Valley faces a tech reckoning, biologists point to the next big opportunity

At one of the world's largest synthetic biology conferences this week, a food truck handed out papaya and yogurt samples to hundreds of attendees.

The papaya wasn't any ordinary papaya: It was a genetically engineered fruit that Dr. Dennis Gonsalves designed to be naturally resistant to the ringworm virus. Because of his invention, pesticide use dropped in Hawaii and production flourished.

The conference was SynBioBeta, and it has gotten so big that it moved this year from a conference center in San Francisco's Mission Bay, which is often reserved for biotech meetings, to a large converted Honda dealership on the grittier side of San Francisco's downtown core. The event has been around since 2012 to bring together founders working on biological alternatives to chemical-based processes, and its organizer John Cumbers previously worked as a synthetic biologist at NASA.

The event was a refreshing break from the current malaise facing the traditional "tech" industry.

Many of the big consumer tech companies that started after the Great Recession, like Uber and WeWork, were supposed to make investors and employees rich, but instead have collapsed in value amid scandals and persistently unprofitable business models. Giants of the industry, like Facebook and Google, are under assault from both sides of the aisle in Washington, D.C., for being too powerful, too careless with privacy and too addictive. Venture capitalists are fighting with banks over the IPO process. The smartphone revolution is more than a decade old, and the would-be replacements -- self-driving cars, computerized eyeglasses -- always seem to be another five to ten years away.

This conference presented a much more optimistic view of technology's potential, focused on biology rather than microprocessors.

At booths stationed throughout the space, entrepreneurs presented inventions ranging from industrial robotics to designer proteins. They all hailed from different industries including retail, food and manufacturing, but they shared a common vision that after decades of investment in information technology, it was biology's turn.