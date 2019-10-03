'There is no return to what Hong Kong was,' strategist says of ongoing protests

Hong Kong has reached a point of "no return," one strategist told CNBC on Thursday.

"There is no return to what Hong Kong was. I don't see the social situation being easily resolved, and I don't see it as getting better. So my forecast is pretty gloomy," said David Roche, founder and strategist at research firm Independent Strategy.

On Tuesday, an 18-year-old protester was shot by a live bullet, amid violent brawls between the police and demonstrators on China's National Day.

"The police have become the enemy especially after the shooting of the young school boy," said longtime resident and business leader Allan Zeman. "They get provoked first and then of course they defend themselves."

While the shooting has further galvanized anti-government protesters against the police force, authorities maintain that the officer fired his weapon with the intention to stop, not kill. Multiple videos of the altercation show protesters carrying objects like wrenches and hammers.

While Zeman, has lived in the global financial center through the 1997 handover scare, the real estate mogul said this "earthquake" — the ongoing mass demonstrations — is different from the other tumultuous times he witnessed in the city.

"For Hong Kong to maintain its edge, we have to find a way forward," said Zeman, who has lived in the city for more than four decades and serves as an economic advisor to Hong Kong's Chief Executive Carrie Lam.