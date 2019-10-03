A recent EU court ruling on Starbucks could have implications for firms like Apple

EU court rulings for Starbucks and Fiat could indicate how similar tax investigations will play out and potentially push Brussels to probe more major multinational firms, industry experts have told CNBC.

Europe's second highest court decided last Tuesday that Fiat should repay up to 30 million euros ($32 million) back in taxes. In a separate, yet similar case, the same court said Starbucks did not have to pay back a similar amount. The court action took place after the European Commission — the EU's executive arm — said in 2015 that Fiat and Starbucks had received illegal tax benefits in Luxembourg and the Netherlands, respectively.

"These judgments (on Starbucks and Fiat) make it likely that the Commission will open more investigations," Genevra Forwood, a partner at White & Case, explained via telephone with CNBC.

The Commission is responsible for ensuring a level-playing field across the 28 EU member states, where different companies compete but follow the same rules. The Commission controls state aid — where a firm receives government support and can gain an advantage over competitors. State aid is illegal in the European Union unless justified by reasons of economic development.

The Starbucks and Fiat cases were the first probes that the Commission took in the area of tax state aid. Therefore, the subsequent conclusions that the general court took could work as a precedent to further probes into tax state aid.

Starbucks' shares are up by about 50% from a year ago and Fiat's are almost 20% lower over the last 12 months.

Michel Petite, a lawyer at Cliford Chance, who co-represented Starbucks in the appeal against the Commission, told CNBC Tuesday via phone that last week, "the court confirm(ed) that the Commission has the power to investigate these matters." He suggested that on this basis the Commission is likely to carry on work in this area.