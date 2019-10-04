Skip Navigation
Markets
Watchlist
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Top Stories
Top Stories

Brexit deadline could be extended again, says UK lawmaker

The U.K. currently has until Oct. 31 to leave the European Union. That departure has been pushed back multiple times.

Europe Politicsread more

Facebook removes 'coordinated' fake accounts in UAE, Egypt,...

Facebook says it has removed multiple accounts involved in what it terms "coordinated inauthentic behavior" on both its Facebook and Instagram platforms.

Technologyread more

As Portugal heads to a new election, a cloud hangs over its...

Economists are questioning how long Portugal's economic recovery will last with a new political cycle about to begin.

Politicsread more

Stocks in Asia muted ahead of US payrolls report

Investors await U.S. nonfarm payrolls data for September, expected to be released later on Friday stateside. Earlier in the week, a series of data releases spooked markets and...

Asia Marketsread more

Vaping illness outbreak surpasses 1,000 cases, 18 deaths with no...

An outbreak of a deadly vaping illness shows no signs of slowing as U.S. officials confirm 275 new cases and more fatalities in recent days.

Health and Scienceread more

Facial recognition technology needs controls on its use, World...

Unlike other types of biometric data collection, such as fingerprints and iris scanning, facial recognition technology can collect information on people without them being...

Technologyread more

Trump signs executive order he says will improve Medicare...

Trump, speaking at a campaign-style rally in Florida, offered very few details on his executive order and spent most of his speech attacking Democrats.

Health and Scienceread more

Hong Kong weighs banning face masks, enacting emergency laws

Authorities have already loosened guidelines on the use of force by police, according to documents seen by Reuters on Thursday.

Asia Politicsread more

Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg live streams employee Q&A

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg live streamed a surprise Q&A session with his employees on Thursday after audio from an earlier meeting was leaked.

Technologyread more

Here's what happened to the market on Thursday

Increasing expectations of a Federal Reserve rate cut propelled stocks higher, curbing a steep sell-off from the previous two sessions.

Marketsread more

Biden raised $15 million in third quarter, less than Sanders and...

Former Vice President Joe Biden announced Thursday at a fundraiser in Palo Alto, California that his campaign raised $15 million in the third quarter this year for his bid to...

2020 Electionsread more

New plunge in mortgage rates could save homeowners thousands of...

Fall homebuyers are getting a bonus. The sell-off in the stock market is causing an unexpected turnaround in mortgage rates.

Real Estateread more
Europe Politics

Brexit deadline could be extended again, says UK lawmaker

Yen Nee Lee@YenNee_Lee
Key Points
  • If the European Union doesn't agree to U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson's proposal, it would have to once again delay the U.K.'s departure to avoid a no-deal Brexit, said Jitesh Gadhia, a member of the British parliament.
  • Another extension would pave the way to a general election in the U.K., according to James Smith, development markets economist at Dutch bank ING.
EU flags flutter on the day of Britain's newly elected prime minister Boris Johnson's debut in the House of Commons, outside the Houses of Parliament in London on July 25, 2019.
Niklas Halle'n | AFP | Getty Images

With the European Union appearing lukewarm toward U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson's latest Brexit proposal, the deadline for Britain to leave the bloc could once again be pushed back, according to a British lawmaker.

The U.K. currently has until Oct. 31 to leave the EU. Britain's departure has been pushed back multiple times from the original March 29 deadline, after British members of parliament thrice rejected former Prime Minister Theresa May's withdrawal agreement.

If the EU doesn't agree to Johnson's proposal, it would have to once again delay the U.K.'s departure to avoid a no-deal Brexit, said Jitesh Gadhia, a member of the House of Lords, the upper chamber of the British parliament.

"If you think about it from the EU perspective and if you look at their choices: Do you seal a deal with Prime Minister Johnson now or do you actually roll the dice on an extension and election hoping that you might have a more favorable counterparty?" Gadhia told CNBC's Tanvir Gill on Friday at the World Economic Forum in New Delhi, India.

He said even though "the omens aren't great" on getting the EU to agree to Johnson's deal, the bloc still appeared to be open to further negotiations.

Within the U.K., a majority of lawmakers want a deal and they have blocked Johnson from taking Britain out of the EU without a deal on Oct. 31. If no deal is in place by Oct. 19, Johnson is bound by law to ask the EU for a delayed departure date.

Another extension would pave the way to a general election in the U.K., according to James Smith, developed markets economist at Dutch bank ING.

"Once an Article 50 extension is secured, the countdown to a general election – perhaps as little as five weeks later – will almost certainly begin," Smith wrote in a Wednesday note.

— CNBC's Holly Ellyatt contributed to this report.

Next Article
Key Points
  • Brexit is now hanging in the balance after the U.K. government submitted last-ditch proposals to the EU as the departure date of October 31 fast approaches.
  • The proposals involved new plans to get around the so-far intractable issue of the Irish "backstop" designed to prevent a hard border on the island of Ireland.
  • The new proposals would see would see Northern Ireland (a part of the U.K.) stay in the European single market for goods but leave the customs union.