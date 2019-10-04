US futures point to slightly higher open

The U.K. currently has until Oct. 31 to leave the European Union. That departure has been pushed back multiple times.Europe Politicsread more
U.S. stock index futures indicated a slightly higher open on Wall Street Friday morning.
At around 2:00 a.m. ET, Dow futures were trading 19 points higher, indicating a positive open above 29 points. S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures also traded slightly higher.
Wall Street closed higher after two-days of intense sell-off. The recovery came off the back of growing expectations that the Federal Reserve will cut rates later this month.
To better understand the prospects of another rate cut, traders are waiting for the latest U.S. jobs report. Nonfarm payrolls will be published at 08:30 a.m. ET alongside with new unemployment data and average hourly wages numbers.
The August Jobs Report showed that nonfarm payrolls increased by 130K, the unemployment rate was 3.7%, and average hourly wages increased by 0.4%.
"Nonfarm payrolls likely increased by 135,000 in September, after growing by 130,000 in August. Initial jobless claims remained very low (at 208,000) in the week of the jobs report survey, suggesting job gains were sufficient to prevent unemployment from rising," Unicredit said in a markets note Friday morning.
There are also a number of Fed speeches scheduled. Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren is speaking at 08:30 a.m. ET.