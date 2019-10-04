Ex-WPP CEO Martin Sorrell says 'breakup values' of ad companies are approaching huge levels

Valuations of advertising companies are nearing levels that haven't been seen in a while, and that has implications for a potential breakup of ad giants, former WPP boss Martin Sorrell said Friday.

"The breakup values of these companies, or the market values, are approaching levels which we haven't seen for some time," Sorrell told CNBC's "Squawk Box Europe." "The pressure in the legacy sector is huge."

Sorrell highlighted Publicis Groupe's $4.4 billion acquisition of data marketing firm Epsilon earlier this year, which analysts had expressed skepticism about amid concerns over the French ad holding group's revenue growth and how the deal would align with its strategy.

Sorrell left WPP, the advertising empire he started in 1985, last year following a board-level investigation into the former CEO over alleged personal misconduct. He helped the company transition from a two-man operation to the world's largest advertising firm.