Everything Jim Cramer said about the stock market on 'Mad Money,' including China trade, buy Clorox, Stitch Fix CEO, REITs

CNBC's Jim Cramer gives viewers a preview of his schedule for the week ahead, with a few earnings reports and U.S.-China trade news taking center focus. The "Mad Money" host gave investors his blessing to start a position in Clorox and buy shares incrementally, but warns not to expect the stock price to rebound in the near-term. He sits down with Stitch Fix CEO Katrina Lake to understand how tariffs on Chinese imports have affected the web-based fashion retailer and, later in the show, dives into the state of real estate investment trusts and reveals some buying opportunities.

Earnings season is underway, but it's in the "slow dribble phase," CNBC's Jim Cramer said Friday.

The "Mad Money" host has just three earnings reports circled on his calendar in the week ahead, along with two analyst meetings he will tune into.

He warned that the stock market has a number of headwinds coming out of Washington, D.C., to deal with, including the U.S.-China trade war, and a trade agreement with Canada and Mexico that would replace NAFTA and the Federal Reserve.

Trade officials are scheduled to resume talks later in the week, and the Chinese economy is one major focus of the host's game plan for the trading week of Oct. 7.

"The week after next will be insane," Cramer said. "Better batten down the hatches and get ready for companies to adjust their numbers going into a new round of tariffs that … they're most likely unprepared for."