'Wrong and appalling': Mitt Romney rebukes Trump's narrative on his calls for Ukraine, China to investigate Biden

Republican Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah said Friday that President Donald Trump's explanation for asking foreign countries investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son "strains credulity."

The rebuke from Romney, one of the only Republicans in Congress to criticize Trump's calls for Ukraine and China to investigate his potential opponent in the 2020 election, follows Trump's insistence that he's "only interested in corruption."

"When the only American citizen President Trump singles out for China's investigation is his political opponent in the midst of the Democratic nomination process, it strains credulity to suggest that it is anything other than politically motivated," Romney said in a statement Friday.

"By all appearances, the President's brazen and unprecedented appeal to China and to Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden is wrong and appalling."

The White House did not immediately provide a response to Romney, whose statement marks the strongest-yet Republican criticism for Trump in the ongoing controversy, which led Democrats to announce an impeachment inquiry last week.

Trump asked Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky in a July 25 if he can "look into" unsubstantiated allegations against Biden related to his son's position on the board of a Ukrainian natural-gas company. That call came to lawmakers' attention through a whistleblower in the CIA who submitted a complaint raising alarms about Trump's ask.

Both the complaint and a five-page memorandum of the 30-minute call were made public last week.

