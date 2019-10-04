Wilbur Ross warns India about Huawei but says the country must 'make its own decision'

NEW DELHI — The United States is worried that if its allies use Huawei's 5G telecommunication equipment, they could expose themselves to security risks, U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said Thursday.

According to Ross, the U.S. hopes that India "does not inadvertently subject itself to untoward security risk" by using 5G equipment from the Chinese tech giant. He was speaking at a panel discussion during the India Economic Summit.

Huawei's technology has come under scrutiny and countries like the U.S., Japan, and Australia have banned the company from participating in their 5G developments. Washington says Huawei's 5G technology could enable spying by China. Huawei has repeatedly denied that its products represent any risks.

5G is the next-generation of high-speed mobile internet that aims to provide faster data speeds and more bandwidth to carry growing levels of web traffic.

In May, the U.S. added Huawei and its affiliates to a blacklist, halting its ability to do business with American companies. Washington later softened its stance and granted temporary reprieve to the Chinese tech company.