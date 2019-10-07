Here are the biggest analyst calls of the day: Uber, SmileDirectClub, Netflix & more

Skip Navigation
Top Stories

Trump loses NY fed court fight to keep tax returns secret from...

Trump immediately appeals the ruling, which relates to a probe of hush money payments paid to porn star Stormy Daniels.

Politicsread more

GE to freeze pension plans for about 20,000 US employees in a bid...

The move will help reduce General Electric's pension deficit by about $5 billion to $8 billion.

Industrialsread more

Houston Rockets GM apologizes for Hong Kong tweet after China...

Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey killed a tweet that reportedly said, "Fight for Freedom. Stand with Hong Kong."

Politicsread more

Confidence in housing weakens just as homes become more...

Lower mortgage rates are making buying a home slightly more affordable, but financial concerns are outweighing that benefit and lowering overall confidence in housing.

Real Estateread more

Ex-Nasdaq CEO Greifeld warns recent IPOs remind him of dot-com...

"At the end of the day, you've got to take away the hype," says Bob Greifeld about companies going public in the current investing climate.

Investingread more

A recovery in Nvidia's gaming business will rally the stock 25%,...

Evercore ISI raised its price target on Nvidia, betting its gaming segment will send the stock upward.

Pro Analysisread more

Ireland's investigations into Facebook and Twitter reach a...

Ireland's Data Protection Commission has concluded investigations into Facebook's WhatsApp and Twitter over possible breaches of EU data privacy rules, a spokesperson for the...

Technologyread more

You can now control Spotify with Siri on your iPhone — here's how...

You can now ask Siri to play music from Spotify. Here's how to set it up and ask Siri to play your Spotify library.

Technologyread more

Cramer: Warren as president would be 'more extreme' on China than...

The Massachusetts senator is a "much harder line than Trump," CNBC's Jim Cramer says.

Politicsread more

Economists warn the risk of recession is rising because of...

The main threat to the economy is the Trump administration's trade war, according to a survey of business economists.

Economyread more

Supreme Court hands victory to blind man who sued Domino's over...

The Supreme Court denied a petition from pizza giant Domino's on Monday to hear whether its website is required to be accessible to the disabled, a loss for the company.

Politicsread more

UAW says GM labor talks 'have taken a turn for the worse'

The UAW said the sides will continue to negotiate but the most recent proposal from the company on Sunday morning was inadequate.

Autosread more

Here are the biggest analyst calls of the day: Uber, SmileDirectClub, Netflix & more

Michael Bloom
Key Points
  • J.P. Morgan is initiating SmileDirectClub as buy.
  • Citi is upgrading Uber to buy from neutral.
  • Evercore ISI is lowering its price target on Netflix to $300 from $380.
  • Cowen is downgrading Wendy's to market perform from outperform.
  • Nomura Instinet raising its price target on Apple to $205 from $185.
  • Evercore ISI is raising its price target on Nvidia to $255 from $185.
  • Stephens is downgrading Ingersoll-Rand to equal weight from overweight.
  • Wedbush is adding Columbia Sportswear to the best idea list.
  • Buckingham is upgrading JetBlue to buy from neutral.
Uber Technologies CEO Dara Khosrowshahi outside the New York Stock Exchange ahead of the company's IPO, May 10, 2019.

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Monday: