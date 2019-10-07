'Just say no to IPO' — Cramer says new offerings are a bigger threat to the market than China

Skip Navigation
Markets
Watchlist
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Top Stories
Top Stories

Trump loses NY fed court fight to keep tax returns secret from...

Trump immediately appeals the ruling, which relates to a probe of hush money payments paid to porn star Stormy Daniels.

Politicsread more

GE to freeze pension plans for about 20,000 US employees in a bid...

The move will help reduce General Electric's pension deficit by about $5 billion to $8 billion.

Industrialsread more

Houston Rockets GM apologizes for Hong Kong tweet after China...

Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey killed a tweet that reportedly said, "Fight for Freedom. Stand with Hong Kong."

Politicsread more

Confidence in housing weakens just as homes become more...

Lower mortgage rates are making buying a home slightly more affordable, but financial concerns are outweighing that benefit and lowering overall confidence in housing.

Real Estateread more

Ex-Nasdaq CEO Greifeld warns recent IPOs remind him of dot-com...

"At the end of the day, you've got to take away the hype," says Bob Greifeld about companies going public in the current investing climate.

Investingread more

A recovery in Nvidia's gaming business will rally the stock 25%,...

Evercore ISI raised its price target on Nvidia, betting its gaming segment will send the stock upward.

Pro Analysisread more

Ireland's investigations into Facebook and Twitter reach a...

Ireland's Data Protection Commission has concluded investigations into Facebook's WhatsApp and Twitter over possible breaches of EU data privacy rules, a spokesperson for the...

Technologyread more

You can now control Spotify with Siri on your iPhone — here's how...

You can now ask Siri to play music from Spotify. Here's how to set it up and ask Siri to play your Spotify library.

Technologyread more

Cramer: Warren as president would be 'more extreme' on China than...

The Massachusetts senator is a "much harder line than Trump," CNBC's Jim Cramer says.

Politicsread more

Economists warn the risk of recession is rising because of...

The main threat to the economy is the Trump administration's trade war, according to a survey of business economists.

Economyread more

Supreme Court hands victory to blind man who sued Domino's over...

The Supreme Court denied a petition from pizza giant Domino's on Monday to hear whether its website is required to be accessible to the disabled, a loss for the company.

Politicsread more

UAW says GM labor talks 'have taken a turn for the worse'

The UAW said the sides will continue to negotiate but the most recent proposal from the company on Sunday morning was inadequate.

Autosread more
Markets

'Just say no to IPO' — Cramer says new offerings are a bigger threat to the market than China

Matthew J. Belvedere@Matt_Belvedere
Key Points
  • CNBC's Jim Cramer says that too many initial public offerings coming to Wall Street pose a greater risk to the stock market than the U.S.-China trade war.
  • Many companies with billion-dollar-plus valuations at the time of their 2019 IPOs got cool receptions on Wall Street.
VIDEO3:4303:43
Cramer: Just say no to IPO
Squawk on the Street

CNBC's Jim Cramer said Monday that too many initial public offerings coming to Wall Street pose a greater risk to the stock market than the U.S.-China trade war.

"Just say no to IPO," Cramer said on "Squawk on the Street." "The market can't handle another IPO. There's just no money around."

Earlier Monday morning, the "Mad Money" host tweeted that IPO oversupply is a "bigger threat to the U.S. markets than China." High-level trade negotiations resume in Washington later this week, with reports that Beijing may want to narrow the scope of the negotiations.

It's classic economics: The higher the supply (more shares), the lower the price. And it doesn't help that many of these new stocks are getting cool receptions on Wall Street after billion-dollar-plus private valuations fail to hold up under public market scrutiny — count shares of Lyft, Uber and Peloton among them.

VIDEO3:2703:27
IPOs in 2019 are struggling — Four experts on what to watch now
Trading Nation

WeWork felt the wrath of potential public investors — enduring weeks of negative news on concerns about slashed valuations, confusing corporate governance, and a more than $900 million loss for the first six months of 2019, before pulling its IPO last week.

Earlier Monday, former Nasdaq CEO Bob Greifeld warned on CNBC that this year's IPO climate feels similar to the late 1990s dot-com bubble.

"In a sense, it reminded me back of the dot-com era, when you had companies going public that had no known path to profitability," said Greifeld, chairman of high-speed computerized trading firm Virtu Financial.

Sign Up for Our Newsletter Morning Squawk

CNBC's before the bell news roundup
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services.
By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Disclaimer

Next Article
Key Points
  • Bob Greifeld warns that this year's IPO boom feels similar to the late 1990s dot-com bubble.
  • "In a sense, it reminded me back of the dot-com era, when you had companies going public that had no known path to profitability," says the former Nasdaq CEO.
  • "We shouldn't be sounding great alarm bells" about IPOs, Greifeld says, but he adds that "post-WeWork, if you don't have a path to profitability, you're going to need that."