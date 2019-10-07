'Just say no to IPO' — Cramer says new offerings are a bigger threat to the market than China

CNBC's Jim Cramer said Monday that too many initial public offerings coming to Wall Street pose a greater risk to the stock market than the U.S.-China trade war.

"Just say no to IPO," Cramer said on "Squawk on the Street." "The market can't handle another IPO. There's just no money around."

Earlier Monday morning, the "Mad Money" host tweeted that IPO oversupply is a "bigger threat to the U.S. markets than China." High-level trade negotiations resume in Washington later this week, with reports that Beijing may want to narrow the scope of the negotiations.

It's classic economics: The higher the supply (more shares), the lower the price. And it doesn't help that many of these new stocks are getting cool receptions on Wall Street after billion-dollar-plus private valuations fail to hold up under public market scrutiny — count shares of Lyft, Uber and Peloton among them.