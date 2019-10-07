'Just say no to IPO' — Cramer says new offerings are a bigger threat to the market than China

Trump immediately appeals the ruling, which relates to a probe of hush money payments paid to porn star Stormy Daniels.Politicsread more
The move will help reduce General Electric's pension deficit by about $5 billion to $8 billion.Industrialsread more
Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey killed a tweet that reportedly said, "Fight for Freedom. Stand with Hong Kong."Politicsread more
Lower mortgage rates are making buying a home slightly more affordable, but financial concerns are outweighing that benefit and lowering overall confidence in housing.Real Estateread more
"At the end of the day, you've got to take away the hype," says Bob Greifeld about companies going public in the current investing climate.Investingread more
Evercore ISI raised its price target on Nvidia, betting its gaming segment will send the stock upward.Pro Analysisread more
Ireland's Data Protection Commission has concluded investigations into Facebook's WhatsApp and Twitter over possible breaches of EU data privacy rules, a spokesperson for the...Technologyread more
You can now ask Siri to play music from Spotify. Here's how to set it up and ask Siri to play your Spotify library.Technologyread more
The Massachusetts senator is a "much harder line than Trump," CNBC's Jim Cramer says.Politicsread more
The main threat to the economy is the Trump administration's trade war, according to a survey of business economists.Economyread more
The Supreme Court denied a petition from pizza giant Domino's on Monday to hear whether its website is required to be accessible to the disabled, a loss for the company.Politicsread more
CNBC's Jim Cramer said Monday that too many initial public offerings coming to Wall Street pose a greater risk to the stock market than the U.S.-China trade war.
"Just say no to IPO," Cramer said on "Squawk on the Street." "The market can't handle another IPO. There's just no money around."
Earlier Monday morning, the "Mad Money" host tweeted that IPO oversupply is a "bigger threat to the U.S. markets than China." High-level trade negotiations resume in Washington later this week, with reports that Beijing may want to narrow the scope of the negotiations.
It's classic economics: The higher the supply (more shares), the lower the price. And it doesn't help that many of these new stocks are getting cool receptions on Wall Street after billion-dollar-plus private valuations fail to hold up under public market scrutiny — count shares of Lyft, Uber and Peloton among them.
WeWork felt the wrath of potential public investors — enduring weeks of negative news on concerns about slashed valuations, confusing corporate governance, and a more than $900 million loss for the first six months of 2019, before pulling its IPO last week.
Earlier Monday, former Nasdaq CEO Bob Greifeld warned on CNBC that this year's IPO climate feels similar to the late 1990s dot-com bubble.
"In a sense, it reminded me back of the dot-com era, when you had companies going public that had no known path to profitability," said Greifeld, chairman of high-speed computerized trading firm Virtu Financial.