Private Medicare plan Devoted Health says it is the first to cover Apple Watch as a benefit

Like earlier models, I still love to try to close my rings. This always-on face shows them all day.

Devoted Health, a start-up health insurer targeting seniors with its private Medicare plans, says it is the first to offer Apple Watch as a fitness benefit to its members.

Devoted, which was founded by brothers and serial entrepreneurs Todd and Ed Park, is attempting to differentiate itself in an increasingly crowded market of Medicare Advantage plans through its focus on "world class technology," according to its website. Devoted was valued at $1.8 billion when it raised $300 million about a year ago. The company will offer up to $150 off the cost of an Apple Watch for its members.

More than 20 million Americans over the age of 65, and growing, are currently enrolled in a Medicare Advantage program. These plans, which are run by private companies, are approved by Medicare to cover seniors' health, typically with more flexibility and a broader array of benefits. Overall, the market is expected to generate more than $350 billion in annual revenue by 2020, according to the consulting firm PwC.

For Apple, working with Medicare Advantage plans offers a big potential boost to device sales because seniors are increasingly adopting smartphone technologies and therefore might be interested in a smartwatch.

Apple has been courting this population by introducing features and services that are intended to be beneficial to older users, such as fall detection and heart health monitoring.

Moreover, Medicare Advantage plans have more of an incentive to embrace consumer-facing technologies as they tend to retain members for longer than commercial plans, and are therefore looking for ways to invest in members' long-term health and wellbeing.

Wearables are still a nascent technology, and studies are underway to assess whether they are moving the needle on healthy outcomes. But for these plans, offering Apple Watches as a fitness benefit might be a way to sign up and retain members interested in staying active later in life, where there are proven benefits to healthy eating and exercise.