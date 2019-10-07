Three before you leave — What to watch for in the market Tuesday

How carcinogenic e-cigarette use is for humans "may not be known for a decade," but the study is the first to link vaping nicotine to cancerHealth and Scienceread more
Investing legend Charles Schwab said he would stay away from money-losing IPOs.Marketsread more
Chuck Schumer and Marco Rubio criticized the NBA for its response to Rockets GM Morey's pro-Hong Kong tweet that set off uproar in China.Politicsread more
Devoted Health says it is the first Medicare Advantage plan to offer Apple Watch as a fitness benefit, allowing members to put $150 towards the cost of the device.Technologyread more
Ambarella is getting wrapped up in the U.S.-China trade war as one of its customers, surveillance video company Hikvision, gets blacklisted.Technologyread more
The so-called hard data, which refers to concrete numbers about the economy such as unemployment, continues to reflect economic strength.Marketsread more
Stocks fell slightly on Monday as investors looked ahead to U.S.-China trade talks, which are set to begin later this week.US Marketsread more
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will make comments, a host of economic data is expected and companies including Domino's Pizza and Levi Strauss will report earnings.Marketsread more
Sharp drops in unemployment in the past often have brought commensurate earnings, but not this time around.Jobsread more
Microsoft shares added 0.6% in after hours trading to $137.91 on Monday after the call.Pro Analysisread more
Tusa, the most bearish analyst on GE's stock, has gained a following in recent years.Investingread more
Here are the most important things to know about Tuesday before you hit the door.
We'll hear from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell for the first time since key economic data was reported.
Last week, the odds of an October interest rate cut soared above 90% after U.S. manufacturing data missed estimates on Tuesday, coming in at its lowest level in a decade. But Friday's jobs report, which showed unemployment at its lowest level in 50 years, somewhat hampered recession fears.
Traders are currently pricing in a 74% chance of a 25 basis point rate cut at the Fed's October meeting, according to the CME FedWatch tool.
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will deliver remarks at the National Association for Business Economics' annual meeting in Denver, Colorado. Following the Chairman's prepared remarks, there will be a moderated Q&A.
A slew of economic data comes in Tuesday. First up, we'll get a read on China's economy when Caixin PMI for September is reported. We'll also get German industrial production data for the month of August, and the National Federation of Independent Business will release the results from its monthly optimism survey.
At 8:30 a.m. ET, U.S. producer prices for September will come in, followed by consumer prices on Thursday. The PPI reading can help determine the overall health of the economy since it provides insight into how much businesses are spending on raw goods and services.
A number of consumer names are set to report earnings, including Domino's Pizza before the bell, and Levi Strauss after the close.
For the third quarter, analysts are expecting the pizza maker to earn $2.07 on $823 million in revenue, according to estimates from FactSet. The stock is down 2% this year, underperforming the broader market's 18% rise.
When it comes to Levi's, analysts are predicting earnings of $0.28 per share, and $1.44 billion in revenue. While not the highest-profile IPO this year, the denim maker is one of the so-called unicorns that has managed to stay in the green since going public. The stock has gained roughly 15% since its March 21 debut.
Dow component Procter & Gamble will also hold its annual shareholder meeting in Cincinnati.
Major events (all times ET):
1:45 a.m. China Caixin Services PMI
1:45 a.m. China Caixin Composite PMI
6:00 a.m. NFIB small business optimism survey
8:30 a.m. U.S. PPI
1:35 p.m. Chicago Fed President Charles Evans
10:00 a.m. IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva
2:30 p.m. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell
5:00 p.m. Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari