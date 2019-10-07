Three before you leave — What to watch for in the market Tuesday

Here are the most important things to know about Tuesday before you hit the door.

We'll hear from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell for the first time since key economic data was reported.

Last week, the odds of an October interest rate cut soared above 90% after U.S. manufacturing data missed estimates on Tuesday, coming in at its lowest level in a decade. But Friday's jobs report, which showed unemployment at its lowest level in 50 years, somewhat hampered recession fears.

Traders are currently pricing in a 74% chance of a 25 basis point rate cut at the Fed's October meeting, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will deliver remarks at the National Association for Business Economics' annual meeting in Denver, Colorado. Following the Chairman's prepared remarks, there will be a moderated Q&A.