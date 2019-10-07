Skip Navigation
Markets

Protesters stage 'die-in' at Wall Street bull statue, pour fake blood on it and climb atop it

Yun Li@YunLi626
Key Points
  • The protesters responsible belong to an organization called Extinction Rebellion, which organized a demonstration starting at 10 a.m. ET on Monday in 60 cities worldwide.
  • "To governments of the world, we declared a Climate and Ecological Emergency. You did not do enough," Extinction Rebellion's website says.

A group of protesters calling for more action to stop climate change vandalized the iconic Wall Street charging bull on Monday, pouring red paint on it while climbing atop it.

The protesters responsible belong to an organization called Extinction Rebellion, which organized a demonstration starting at 10 a.m. ET on Monday in 60 cities worldwide, according to its website. The protests are slated to last two weeks.

A person from the group was raising a neon green flag on top of the 11-foot-tall bronze statue, surrounded by city police officers. Several protesters appeared to be laying on the ground around the bull with red paint on their bodies, staging a "die-in," or simulating being dead.

The protesters were blocking tourists before the NYPD moved in and began making arrests. A line of arrested protesters were walked out by police to shouts of "Thank you, rebels."

"To governments of the world, we declared a Climate and Ecological Emergency. You did not do enough," Extinction Rebellion's website said. "Together, we will peacefully occupy the centers of power and shut them down until governments act on the Climate and Ecological Emergency."

The bull, a symbol of American capitalism, is a frequent target of protests. It was vandalized two years ago by climate protesters.

— CNBC's Elizabeth Myong contributed to this article.