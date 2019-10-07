Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Uber, Wendy's, JetBlue, Nvidia & more

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.

Check out the companies making headlines midday Monday:

Uber Technologies — Uber shares were up about 2% after Citi upgraded the stock to a buy from neutral. The firm said that "Q3 results offer a window to shift sentiment more favorably" and that amid "an improving Rides backdrop" the company's valuation is "difficult to ignore."

Wendy's — Shares of the fast food chain slid nearly 2% after Cowen downgraded the stock to a market perform rating. The firm said the restaurant's planned breakfast menu launch does "not create a long-term competitive advantage" and will be a multiyear "headwind" for free cash flow.

Nvidia — Shares of chipmaker Nvidia rose 2.5% after Evercore ISI raised its price target to $225 from $185 per share, demonstrating 25% upside for the stock. After a volatile year for the stock, the firm said a recovery in the company's gaming business is going to drive topline growth.

JetBlue Airways — An analyst at Buckingham upgraded the airline to buy from neutral, sending its stock up more than 1%. The analyst said a more attractive valuation, coupled with "improved IT sophistication to drive better revenue" led to the upgrade.

Livongo Health — Livongo shares surged more than 15% after the company announced it was awarded a contract to provide government employees covered by the Federal Employees Health Benefits Program with the company's diabetes treatment solution.

Ingersoll-Rand — Shares of the manufacturing company slid 1% after an analyst at Stephens downgraded them to equal weight from overweight, citing "incremental concern for growth and sustainability of the [heating, ventilation and air-conditioning] cycle."

ConocoPhillips — ConocoPhillips shares rose more than 3% after the energy company hiked its quarterly dividend by 37.7% to 42 cents a share from 30 cents a share. The company also said it expects $3 billion worth of shares in 2020.

Dollar Tree — The discount retailer's stock fell more than 2% after Chairman Bob Sasser disclosed the sale of 70,000 Dollar Tree shares.

—CNBC's Maggie Fitzgerald and Pippa Stevens contributed to this report.

Correction: This story has been updated to reflect that ConocoPhillips raised its dividend to 42 cents per share.