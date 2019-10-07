Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Uber, Wendy's, JetBlue, Nvidia & more

Trump immediately appeals the ruling, which relates to a probe of hush money payments paid to porn star Stormy Daniels.Politicsread more
Investing legend Charles Schwab said he would stay away from money-losing IPOs.Marketsread more
The so-called hard data, which refers to concrete numbers about the economy such as unemployment, continues to reflect economic strength.Marketsread more
Chuck Schumer and Marco Rubio criticized the NBA for its response to Rockets GM Morey's pro-Hong Kong tweet that set off uproar in China.Politicsread more
Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, D-Ill., is introducing a bill that would cap the amount of nicotine in e-cigarettes as lawmakers seek to stem an "epidemic" of teen vaping.Health and Scienceread more
Apple just released its big new Mac update called macOS Catalina. It lets you use iPads as a second screen, splits iTunes into three separate apps and can run new Catalyst...Technologyread more
Impossible Foods CEO Pat Brown said other companies offering plant-based make products that "suck" and reinforce "the idea that plant-based meat replacements are terrible," in...Food & Beverageread more
Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey killed a tweet that reportedly said, "Fight for Freedom. Stand with Hong Kong."Politicsread more
These are the stocks posting the largest moves midday.Market Insiderread more
Charles Schwab said the discount broker's latest move to zero commissions was a long-time goal to deliver to investors.Marketsread more
McAleenan, who was a keynote speaker at the conference, was met by protesters in the crowd who yelled, "When immigrants are under attack, what do we do? Stand up, fight back!"Politicsread more
Check out the companies making headlines midday Monday:
Uber Technologies — Uber shares were up about 2% after Citi upgraded the stock to a buy from neutral. The firm said that "Q3 results offer a window to shift sentiment more favorably" and that amid "an improving Rides backdrop" the company's valuation is "difficult to ignore."
Wendy's — Shares of the fast food chain slid nearly 2% after Cowen downgraded the stock to a market perform rating. The firm said the restaurant's planned breakfast menu launch does "not create a long-term competitive advantage" and will be a multiyear "headwind" for free cash flow.
Nvidia — Shares of chipmaker Nvidia rose 2.5% after Evercore ISI raised its price target to $225 from $185 per share, demonstrating 25% upside for the stock. After a volatile year for the stock, the firm said a recovery in the company's gaming business is going to drive topline growth.
JetBlue Airways — An analyst at Buckingham upgraded the airline to buy from neutral, sending its stock up more than 1%. The analyst said a more attractive valuation, coupled with "improved IT sophistication to drive better revenue" led to the upgrade.
Livongo Health — Livongo shares surged more than 15% after the company announced it was awarded a contract to provide government employees covered by the Federal Employees Health Benefits Program with the company's diabetes treatment solution.
Ingersoll-Rand — Shares of the manufacturing company slid 1% after an analyst at Stephens downgraded them to equal weight from overweight, citing "incremental concern for growth and sustainability of the [heating, ventilation and air-conditioning] cycle."
ConocoPhillips — ConocoPhillips shares rose more than 3% after the energy company hiked its quarterly dividend by 37.7% to 42 cents a share from 30 cents a share. The company also said it expects $3 billion worth of shares in 2020.
Dollar Tree — The discount retailer's stock fell more than 2% after Chairman Bob Sasser disclosed the sale of 70,000 Dollar Tree shares.
—CNBC's Maggie Fitzgerald and Pippa Stevens contributed to this report.
Correction: This story has been updated to reflect that ConocoPhillips raised its dividend to 42 cents per share.