Citi upgrades Uber to buy: 'The risk/reward has tilted favorably'

These are the stocks posting the largest moves before the bell.
The main threat to the economy is the Trump administration's ongoing trade war, according to a survey of business economists.
General Electric said on Monday it was freezing the pension plan for about 20,000 U.S. employees with salaried benefits, as the industrial conglomerate looks to cut its huge...
Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey killed a tweet that reportedly said, "Fight for Freedom. Stand with Hong Kong."
The UAW said the sides will continue to negotiate but the most recent proposal from the company on Sunday morning was inadequate.
Pro-democracy lawmaker, Claudia Mo, says "the Chief Executive has no power to enact regulations in the manner she has."
Citi said in its upgrade of Uber that despite various overhangs from the company's IPO, it expects revenue growth to accelerate.
The U.S. economy is actually looking "quite robust" thanks to a healthy labor market and higher consumer spending, Steve Schwarzman told CNBC Monday.
GE shares tumble, but technical analyst Bill Baruch says the stock may not be a buy until it dips to this level.
Stocks will try to regain their mojo as China and the U.S. hold long-awaited trade negotiations in Washington.
