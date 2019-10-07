Citi upgrades Uber to buy: 'The risk/reward has tilted favorably'

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: GE, GM, HSBC, Dish...

These are the stocks posting the largest moves before the bell.

Economists warn the risk of recession is rising because of...

The main threat to the economy is the Trump administration's ongoing trade war, according to a survey of business economists.

GE to freeze pension plans for about 20,000 US employees in a bid...

General Electric said on Monday it was freezing the pension plan for about 20,000 U.S. employees with salaried benefits, as the industrial conglomerate looks to cut its huge...

Houston Rockets GM apologizes for Hong Kong tweet after China...

Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey killed a tweet that reportedly said, "Fight for Freedom. Stand with Hong Kong."

UAW says GM labor talks 'have taken a turn for the worse'

The UAW said the sides will continue to negotiate but the most recent proposal from the company on Sunday morning was inadequate.

Violent protests continue in Hong Kong after anti-mask law comes...

Pro-democracy lawmaker, Claudia Mo, says "the Chief Executive has no power to enact regulations in the manner she has."

5 things to know before the stock market opens Monday

Only geopolitics can sink the US into recession, Blackstone's...

The U.S. economy is actually looking "quite robust" thanks to a healthy labor market and higher consumer spending, Steve Schwarzman told CNBC Monday.

GE needs to fall another 25% it's a safe buy, technical analyst...

GE shares tumble, but technical analyst Bill Baruch says the stock may not be a buy until it dips to this level.

What to watch in markets for the week ahead

Stocks will try to regain their mojo as China and the U.S. hold long-awaited trade negotiations in Washington.

US troops begin pullout from along Turkey's border in Syria,...

U.S.-backed Kurdish-led forces said American troops began pulling back Monday from positions along the border in northeast Syria ahead of an expected Turkish invasion.

Citi upgrades Uber to buy: 'The risk/reward has tilted favorably'

Michael Bloom
Dara Khosrowshahi, chief executive officer of Uber Technologies Inc., speaks on a webcast during the company's initial public offering (IPO) on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., on Friday, May 10, 2019.
Michael Nagle | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Citi upgraded Uber to buy on Monday and said that while recent overhangs like California Assembly Bill 5 and the IPO lock-up might continue, there was now more clarity as to how it would impact the company going forward.