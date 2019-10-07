Warriors president: NBA won't muzzle players or management after Rockets GM tweet angered China

The NBA will not prevent players or management from further speaking out on social issues, even as the league grapples with the fallout in China from the Houston Rockets general manager's comments on Hong Kong protesters, Golden State Warriors President and COO Rick Welts told CNBC on Monday.

"It's not going to happen. It's not what the NBA is about. It's not what our leadership is about," said Welts, in response to a question about whether the league would specifically bar people from discussing the Hong Kong protests.

"I think it's one of the things that's distinguished in the NBA, in terms of the encouragement of everyone to have a voice," Welts said on "Squawk on the Street."

The NBA is facing intense criticism in mainland China after Rockets GM Daryl Morey expressed his support of pro-democracy protesters on Friday in a now-deleted tweet that said, "Fight for Freedom. Stand for Hong Kong."

Thousands of protesters have taken to the streets for four months over anxiety about Beijing's expanding influence over Hong Kong, which the British handed over to China in 1997. Those protests have become increasingly violent. China's response to the demonstrations is being closely watched around the world and particularly by the U.S., as American and Chinese officials resume high-level trade talks in Washington later this week.

Morey's remarks were attacked by the Chinese Consulate-General in Houston. The Chinese Basketball Association —whose president is Rockets' legendary center Yao Ming — said it was severing ties with Houston. Tencent, which holds the streaming rights for the NBA in China, said it would no longer show the Rockets' games.

The NBA issued a statement that called the reaction to Morey's statement "regrettable," but reaffirmed its commitment to free speech.

"While Daryl has made it clear that his tweet does not represent the Rockets or the NBA, the values of the league support individuals' educating themselves and sharing their views on matters important to them," the statement read.

But the league issued a statement in China that slightly differed from its English-language response.

In a posting on the popular social network Weibo, the NBA said it was "extremely disappointed by the inappropriate remarks" made by Morey, "who has undoubtedly seriously hurt the feelings of our Chinese fans. Morey has now clarified that his comments do not represent the position of the rockets or the NBA," according to a CNBC translation.

The league's response has been criticized by many, including politicians, as not strong enough. Sen. Ted Cruz, a Republican from Texas, said the NBA was "shamefully retreating."

The situation is particularly fraught for the NBA due to its popularity and sizable business interests in China. The league has spent decades cultivating fans in the country, and Welts noted that China is the only country in which the NBA has a separately incorporated business.

"NBA China has literally hundreds of employees in China today who are promoting the game of basketball and promoting the sport and its business on television and consumer products," said Welts, whose Warriors are the most popular team in China, one study found.

Welts said he was optimistic that the current controversy would not alter the NBA's popularity in China over the long-term.

"I think, when we put this in perspective, six months from now it's not going to look as big as it's looking today," he said.

Even so, the controversy puts scrutiny on the NBA's reputation as the most progressive professional sports league in the U.S.

Many NBA players and coaches, in particular, are outspoken on social issues such as police brutality and gun violence. Few are as outspoken as Steve Kerr, the Warriors' head coach. Kerr, whose father was assassinated in Lebanon, is a staunch advocate for gun control.

"Steve has great standing in talking about that," Welts said. "No one ever in the NBA is going to discourage people from having those opinions."