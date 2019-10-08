British pound falls on reports that Brexit talks are close to breaking down

United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks at the United Nations (UN) Climate Action Summit on September 23, 2019 in New York City.

Sterling fell sharply against the dollar Tuesday morning with several British media outlets reporting that Brexit talks were close to breaking down.

On Tuesday morning, Sky News reported that German Chancellor Angela Merkel had told U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson a deal is "overwhelmingly unlikely," citing a Downing Street source.

Meanwhile, the BBC said a government official told the broadcaster Tuesday that the EU had not shown a desire to "budge one centimeter" since Johnson submitted new proposals to Brussels last week. The official, who was not named, said a deal was not completely ruled out, but the BBC cited another unnamed source as saying Johnson's plans were "the only way out."

By 10:30 a.m. London time, the British pound traded 0.47% lower against the dollar at $1.2235 as the reports emerged.