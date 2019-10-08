Chinese state media suspends broadcast of NBA preseason games in China

Eric Gordon #10 of the Houston Rockets handles the ball during the game against the LA Clippers on October 3, 2019 at the Stan Sheriff Center, Hawaii.

Chinese state-run television network CCTV said it was suspending the current broadcast arrangements for the NBA's preseason games in China.

It follows a tweet made by Houston Rockets General Manager Daryl Morey in which he showed support for the anti-government protests in Hong Kong. The tweet, which was later deleted, drew strong criticism in the world's second-largest economy.

The suspension underscores the difficulty American companies face when they want to do business within China's massive economy, but can't run the risk of saying anything that will upset the country's autocratic government.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver defended Morey.

"I think as a values-based organization that I want to make it clear ... that Daryl Morey is supported in terms of his ability to exercise his freedom of expression," Silver said in an interview with Kyodo News in Tokyo Japan.