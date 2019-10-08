China's heavy-handed reaction to the NBA is just the wake-up call the world needed

President Donald Trump meets with China's President Xi Jinping at the start of their bilateral meeting at the G20 leaders summit in Osaka, Japan, June 29, 2019. Kevin Lemarque | Reuters

Many financial journalists and political pundits have been trying for years to get the U.S. public more concerned about China's increasingly repressive regime and the questionable trade-offs many American companies have been making to continue doing business in the country. Thanks to the NBA, Twitter and a Chinese government that feeds a national "outrage culture," those journalists and pundits won't have to try so hard anymore. Coverage of Houston Rockets General Manager Daryl Morey's now-deleted tweet in support of the Hong Kong protests, and the response to it from China and the NBA, has already earned more attention than dozens of other stories in recent years documenting similar questionable relationships between U.S.-based companies and Beijing.