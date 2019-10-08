Elizabeth Warren could be 'even tougher than Trump' on China, says analyst

China may be better off agreeing to a deal with U.S. President Donald Trump while he's in office, an analyst told CNBC on Tuesday. That's because things could get tougher if Elizabeth Warren, a potential Democratic rival, wins next year's presidential election.

Warren, a U.S. senator seeking the Democratic Party's presidential nomination, could bring up more difficult issues when negotiating with China, said Wayne Kaufman, chief market analyst at Phoenix Financial Services. That would add to the many sticking points, which currently include the lack of intellectual property rights protection, making it harder for both sides to seal a deal.

An NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll last month placed Warren just behind former Vice President Joe Biden as the favored candidate to win the Democratic presidential nomination.

"The Chinese, they would like to wait out President Trump ... they may be miscalculating because if they get a President Elizabeth Warren, she's probably going to be even tougher than Trump," Kaufman told CNBC's "Street Signs Asia."

"Warren will go after them in a worse way because of climate change. She's a big, big climate change person. China is the biggest polluter in the world so the Chinese may want to deal with Mr. Trump who I think wants to have some deal done by first quarter," he added.