Google buys 40 acres of farmland in Silicon Valley so it can grow trees for its campuses

Chinese Ministry of Commerce said it "strongly urges" the U.S. to stay clear from the country's domestic issues.Marketsread more
On monetary policy more broadly, Powell stuck to his recent script, saying the Fed stands committed to supporting the recovery but is data dependent and not on a preset course...The Fedread more
Campbell Harvey has led work in research on inverted curves, which happens when short-term Treasury yields are higher than those with longer duration.Economyread more
Some Wall Street analysts are saying that Elizabeth Warren's recent surge in the polls is hurting stocks.Investingread more
Silver stood by Morey's right to express his opinions, saying the league would "protect its employees' freedom of speech."Sportsread more
Trump's latest blacklist of Chinese companies hits several huge companiesTechnologyread more
The fallout from the United Auto Workers' strike against General Motors continues to grow as the work stoppage carries into its third week.Autosread more
An ongoing spat between the NBA and China could end up hurting Nike, which has ties to both the organization and the region.Retailread more
While carriers are investing heavily in 5G, the experience on new phones won't be that noticeable, Goldman Sachs' Rod Hall says.Technologyread more
The company bought 40 acres of Gilroy farmland ahead of its massive Bay Area expansion. But it's not what you think it's for.Technologyread more
Google has purchased 40 more acres of land in Silicon Valley, but it's not to build more office space.
The Alphabet-owned company spent $2.1 million on 40 acres of land in Gilroy, Calif., according to a recent report by the San Jose Mercury News. The intent is to use the property as a tree farm to produce foliage for its existing and new campuses, a company spokesperson told CNBC.
The latest purchase comes as the company prepares to build its massive, second headquarters in San Jose, Calif., which will span 6 million square feet and includes about 15 acres of parks and green space. The project, whose plans will be finalized in December, is expected to house 20,000 employees.
It also comes as Google's expansions have caused tension among community residents who fear the company's growth will add to an already tight housing supply. Google already has several Silicon Valley offices including in San Jose, Mountain View and San Francisco.
Since the company announced its San Jose campus plans in 2017, it has spent more than $400 million buying up real estate in the San Jose and more than $250 million in Mountain View, according to data from the Silicon Valley Business Journal.
The company planned to spend $13 billion on new offices and data centers in the U.S. in 2019 alone, with most of that growth outside of the Bay Area.