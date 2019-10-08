One Medical, the health clinic chain backed by Alphabet, has hired banks ahead of an IPO

One Medical, a chain of primary care clinics that's backed by Google's parent company Alphabet and tries to bring a modern feel to the typical doctor's office, has hired banks including J.P. Morgan and Morgan Stanley for its IPO, according to people familiar with the matter.

The company, which was valued at about $1.5 billion in a financing round last year, is expected to file its prospectus publicly by the first quarter of 2020 and possibly sooner, said the people, who asked not to be named because the plans are confidential. Representatives from One Medical, J.P. Morgan and Morgan Stanley all declined to comment.

Should One Medical make it out successfully, it will join a growing class of health-technology companies to test the public markets, though Wall Street hasn't show much enthusiasm for the category of late. Livongo, a chronic disease management company, has plunged 27% since it started trading in July, and Health Catalyst, a data and analytics company, is up just 9% from its initial price. Progyny, a fertility benefits provider, just filed for its IPO.

The challenge for One Medical is that hospitals and medical clinics don't get a high multiple from public investors because profit margins are thin and they largely rely on insurance reimbursements. But One Medical has Silicon Valley DNA in the company that can help to differentiate its story. The San Francisco-based company is backed by Alphabet's GV venture arm and venture capital firm Benchmark, and secondary share sales have recently valued the company at over $2 billion.

But public markets have provided a reality check to other companies that claim to have a technological advantage. Uber and Lyft have struggled since their debuts earlier this year amid hefty losses and WeWork had to withdraw its IPO filing.