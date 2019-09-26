Progyny, which manages fertility benefits for large employers, has hired banks for an IPO

Even after falling in its stock market debut on Thursday, Peloton still trades at a steep premium to Fitbit, GoPro and Sonos.Technologyread more
Trump administration officials have said they expected the talks with Beijing, which stalled out earlier this year amid disputes over a possible trade deal, to resume next...Politicsread more
In recent interviews of big-money Democratic donors, CNBC has found this opinion is becoming widely shared as Warren surges against Joe Biden.2020 Electionsread more
In a surprising move, Endeavor pulled its IPO just before it was set to price, signaling a softer market for other initial offerings.Market Insiderread more
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi cautioned against rushing to impeach President Donald Trump even as she said the president "betrayed " his oath of office.Politicsread more
The New York-based company, which started in its current form in 2015, is one of a series of health-technology start-ups that sells health and technology services to large...Technologyread more
Just two days after Adam Neumann's exit at WeWork, the company's new CEOs are taking significant steps to trim the fat in the hopes that it will help it get back on track for...Technologyread more
In its last earnings call, Illumina noted that it was impacted by weaknesses in the direct-to-consumer market, as sales of genetic tests from companies like 23andMe and...Technologyread more
Global entertainment, sports and content company Endeavor Group Holdings abandoned its IPO plans Thursday due to weak stock market demand.Marketsread more
Beyond Meat stock jumped on Thursday and that's putting pressure on the hundreds of millions of dollars that investors have bet against the stock.Investingread more
See which stocks are posting big moves after the bell on Thursday.Market Insiderread more
Progyny, a company that manages fertility benefits on behalf of large employers, has hired banks and is planning to file to go public in the coming days, according to people familiar with the plans.
The company has tapped J.P. Morgan as its lead bank and could file its S-1 prospectus as soon as Friday, although the timing could slip, according to the people, who declined to be named because the plans are confidential.
The New York-based company, which started in its current form in 2015, is one of a series of health-technology start-ups that sells health and technology services to large employers. The company competes in women's health space, alongside venture-backed start-ups like Carrot Fertility, which is especially important to employers as a tool for recruitment and retention.
Specifically, Progyny helps employees get matched with resources when they are faced with fertility issues and helps them manage the cost. The company also provides coaches to patients to help them understand the risks and benefits of various procedures, including in-vitro fertilization (IVF) and egg freezing.
Its largest customers include Facebook and Microsoft, which use Progyny to help cover the cost of expensive fertility treatments for their workers. It's raised nearly $100 million in venture capital from Merck Ventures and Kleiner Perkins, among others, according to Crunchbase, and made the CNBC Disruptor List for 2019.
Progyny's move to go public follows Livongo Health, a company in the diabetes space that also sells its service to large employers. Livongo has dropped 36% from its July IPO price of $28 per share, including a fall of nearly 6% on Thursday.
The filing comes as investor skepticism is high about IPOs. WeWork withdrew its planned offering this month after investors balked at its sky-high valuation and massive losses, leading to the ouster of cofounder Adam Neumann from the CEO role. On Thursday, Peloton shares tumbled 11% on its public debut, and entertainment company Endeavor withdrew its IPO which was planned for Friday.
WATCH: Facebook and Microsoft are attracting top talent thanks to this cutting edge benefit