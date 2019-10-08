Samsung says its third-quarter profit likely fell 56% from a year earlier

Samsung Electronics said on Tuesday its operating profit for the three months that ended in September likely dropped by more than half from a year ago.

Operating profit for the third quarter is expected at 7.7 trillion Korean won ($6.43 billion), down 56.17% from a year ago when the world's largest smartphone maker posted 17.57 trillion won in profit. Still, that third-quarter number, if realized, will be slightly higher than an average analyst forecast of 7.1 trillion won by Refinitiv Smartestimate.

The company said its consolidated sales for the three months was 62 trillion won, down about 5.3% from a year ago.

If the guidance is realized when the company reveals full results later this month, it will be the third consecutive quarter where Samsung's operating profit has more than halved from the same period a year earlier. In the three months that ended June, Samsung said its operating profit fell 55.61% on-year.

Samsung shares rose 0.84% on Tuesday, slightly higher than the broader South Korean benchmark that traded up 0.82%.

Like other chipmakers, the South Korean tech giant has struggled in an environment where the price and demand for memory chips have been low for almost a year due to inventory adjustments and a supply glut. Memory components used in smartphones and data centers make up Samsung's main profit-making business.