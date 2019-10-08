'South Park' creators issue mock apology to China after reportedly being censored

Stan Marsh, Kyle Broflovski, Eric Cartman and Kenny McCormick attend The Paley Center for Media presents special retrospective event honoring 20 seasons of 'South Park' at The Paley Center for Media on September 1, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California.

The creators of "South Park" have jokingly apologized to China after an episode of the U.S. TV comedy cartoon was reportedly made largely unavailable in the country.

The episode, called "Band in China," pokes fun at China's strict censorship laws and ridicules Hollywood for shaping its entertainment to please the Chinese government.

On Monday, Beijing reportedly responded by deleting all clips, episodes and online discussions of the long-running comedy program.

Trey Parker and Matt Stone, the creators of "South Park," issued an "official apology to China" via Twitter.

"Like the NBA (National Basketball Association), we welcome the Chinese sensors into our homes and our hearts," the statement said, referring to an escalating dispute between the NBA and Chinese TV.

"We too love money more than freedom and democracy. Xi doesn't look like Winnie the Pooh at all."

The statement continued: "Long live the Great Communist Party of China! May this autumn's sorghum harvest be bountiful! We good now China?"