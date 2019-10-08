Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Nio, Domino's Pizza, Boeing, Target, Oracle & more

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:

Domino's Pizza – The pizza chain earned $2.05 per share for its fiscal third quarter, missing consensus estimates by 2 cents a share. Revenue was below analysts' forecasts as well. Same -store sales also missed Street forecasts, with results hurt by growing competition from third party delivery services.

Alibaba, JD.com, Baidu – These and other Chinese company stocks are under pressure, following reports that the White House is considering limits on Chinese stock holdings in government pension funds.

Helen of Troy – The maker of personal care products reported adjusted quarterly earnings of $2.24 per share, above the consensus estimate of $1.96 a share. Revenue beat forecasts as well, and the company also raised full-year earnings and sales guidance.

Nio – The Chinese electric car maker delivered 4,799 vehicles during the third quarter, up 35.1% from the second quarter and toward the upper end of Nio's prior guidance.

Ambarella – Ambarella is among the stocks that could be impacted by the U.S. move to blacklist Chinese artificial intelligence startups. The chipmaker is a supplier to video surveillance firm Hikvision.

Oracle – Oracle is planning to hire 2,000 new workers as part of a plan to expand cloud computing services to more companies, according to Reuters. Oracle is seeking to step up competition with Amazon Web Services and Microsoft.

Boeing – Boeing was sued by the union representing pilots at Southwest Airlines. The pilots claim Boeing rushed the now-grounded 737 Max jet to market and misrepresented the aircraft as safe. Boeing said the suit is without merit.

Target – Target was rated "strong buy" in new coverage at Raymond James, noting that the retailer is doing a good job at living up to its brand promise and adjusting well to the new world of retail.

Microsoft – Microsoft was upgraded to "buy" from "hold" at Jefferies, which said the company is now a large diversified business with a clear path to double-digit revenue growth for the foreseeable future.

Celanese – Celanese is considering a possible breakup of the company, according to a Bloomberg report. The Texas-based chemical company is in the preliminary stages of a strategic review.

Hawaiian Holdings – The company upgraded its guidance for current-quarter revenue per available seat mile, projecting a 0.5 percent increase. The Hawaiian Airlines parent had previously projected a drop in that metric.