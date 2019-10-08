Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Nio, Domino's Pizza, Boeing, Target, Oracle & more

These are the stocks posting the largest moves before the bell.Market Insiderread more
Gordon Sondland, the U.S. ambassador to the EU, was directed early Tuesday morning by the State Department not to show up for a deposition.Politicsread more
U.S. stock index futures fell sharply on Tuesday morning as investor optimism around the upcoming U.S.-China trade talks faded.US Marketsread more
Having built a network of over 70 medical clinics, One Medical is getting set to tell its story to Wall Street.Technologyread more
U.S. producer prices unexpectedly fell in September, weighed down by decreases in the costs of goods and services.Economyread more
Chinese state-run TV network CCTV also said it will "immediately investigate all co-operation and exchanges involving the NBA."China Politicsread more
The White House is reportedly discussing about blocking government pension funds from investing in China, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday.Marketsread more
You'll be able to shop at Toys R Us online again — this time thanks to a little help from Target.Retailread more
Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on TuesdayPro Analysisread more
In 2018, beauty sales in China grew 12.9%, compared with just 4.6% in the States. And prestige cosmetics companies such as L'Oreal, Estee Lauder, and Shiseido are reaping the...Retailread more
President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw U.S. troops from northern Syria ahead of a long-planned Turkish military operation is being blasted by lawmakers and security...Politicsread more
Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:
Domino's Pizza – The pizza chain earned $2.05 per share for its fiscal third quarter, missing consensus estimates by 2 cents a share. Revenue was below analysts' forecasts as well. Same -store sales also missed Street forecasts, with results hurt by growing competition from third party delivery services.
Alibaba, JD.com, Baidu – These and other Chinese company stocks are under pressure, following reports that the White House is considering limits on Chinese stock holdings in government pension funds.
Helen of Troy – The maker of personal care products reported adjusted quarterly earnings of $2.24 per share, above the consensus estimate of $1.96 a share. Revenue beat forecasts as well, and the company also raised full-year earnings and sales guidance.
Nio – The Chinese electric car maker delivered 4,799 vehicles during the third quarter, up 35.1% from the second quarter and toward the upper end of Nio's prior guidance.
Ambarella – Ambarella is among the stocks that could be impacted by the U.S. move to blacklist Chinese artificial intelligence startups. The chipmaker is a supplier to video surveillance firm Hikvision.
Oracle – Oracle is planning to hire 2,000 new workers as part of a plan to expand cloud computing services to more companies, according to Reuters. Oracle is seeking to step up competition with Amazon Web Services and Microsoft.
Boeing – Boeing was sued by the union representing pilots at Southwest Airlines. The pilots claim Boeing rushed the now-grounded 737 Max jet to market and misrepresented the aircraft as safe. Boeing said the suit is without merit.
Target – Target was rated "strong buy" in new coverage at Raymond James, noting that the retailer is doing a good job at living up to its brand promise and adjusting well to the new world of retail.
Microsoft – Microsoft was upgraded to "buy" from "hold" at Jefferies, which said the company is now a large diversified business with a clear path to double-digit revenue growth for the foreseeable future.
Celanese – Celanese is considering a possible breakup of the company, according to a Bloomberg report. The Texas-based chemical company is in the preliminary stages of a strategic review.
Hawaiian Holdings – The company upgraded its guidance for current-quarter revenue per available seat mile, projecting a 0.5 percent increase. The Hawaiian Airlines parent had previously projected a drop in that metric.